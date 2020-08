© REUTERS / Joshua Roberts

US President Donald Trump has vowed to use his executive powers to get an economic stimulus bill into legislation if congressional Democrats and Republicans fail to reach an agreement in the near future.Speaking from Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday, Trump remarked that Democrats in Congress are holding up federal economic relief with "radical left-wing" demands.An extension to eviction moratoriums is also being considered in the event of an executive order, according to the US president."We gave them their chance, but they view it as an election enhancement," Trump said of the Democrats.However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) argued that Democrats were fighting to ensure Americans received a proper stimulus package as the pandemic lingers."When you're having an opportunity like this to do something for the American people, it's an opportunity, but we can't have it be a missed opportunity to do that by settling for something so low, so beneath meeting the needs of the American people," she said."In this administration, we live by two rules: buy American and hire American," he remarked."We were wrong in not fully understanding the impact on our employees, especially during the pandemic," TVA chief executive Jeffrey Lyash said in a statement issued after meeting with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone.Those in the crowd booed the reporter who posed the question. The US has documented over 161,000 COVID-19-related deaths over the past several months, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.Trump's claims of the US experiencing a rebound from COVID-19 comes alongside his administration's push to reopen schools - which they say will save Americans from unemployment and boost the economy.