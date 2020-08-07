© AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File



Some Black Lives Matter protesters in Salt Lake City could face up to life in prison if they're convicted of splashing red paint and smashing windows during a protest, a potential punishment that stands out among demonstrators arrested around the U.S. and one that critics say doesn't fit the alleged crime."This is so far beyond just the enforcement of the law, it feels retaliatory," said Madalena McNeil, who is facing a potential life sentence over felony criminal mischief and riot charges. Charging documents say she bought red paint at a Home Depot before the July 9 demonstration sparked by a fatal police shooting ruling. She later yelled at and shifted her weight as if to slam into police during the demonstration, charges state. "It's really frustrating and scary ... I just feel so much concern for what this means for the right to protest in general."The Utah demonstrators are unlikely to serve prison time, said Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill. Though they'd get at least five years if convicted as charged, criminal cases often end with a plea to lesser counts."I don't think anyone is going to be going to prison on this," he said. Gill is a generally reform-minded Democrat who said he has participated in Black Lives Matter protests himself and declined to charge dozens of protesters accused of curfew violations.And there are other side effects to criminal charges, he said. McNeil tweeted Thursday she was asked resign from her job in the non-profit sector and all the defendants have to post $50,000 bail to get out of jail.Gill countered that short staffing during the coronavirus pandemic necessitated that but others will handle the case going forward."We have to have some agreement of what constitutes protected First Amendment speech," Gill said. "When you cross that threshold, should you be held accountable or not?"