In an appearance on Fox News' "The Daily Briefing" with Dana Perino, Biden's wife was immediately asked if her husband would show up and take on President Donald Trump at the three scheduled presidential debates following speculation they could be canceled.
"Oh yes," Biden said. "He will. I think it's three debates that they decided on. Yeah. He'll be there."
The question comes as Democratic strategists and supporters of Biden have said he should not debate Trump.
In June, Biden's campaign committed to three debates with Trump before the election in November. Trump's campaign requested four live debates against Biden, the New York Times reported. The four debates would be one more debate than nominees of both parties usually have before the general election. However, the Biden campaign has only committed to the three.
"Joe Biden looks forward to facing Donald Trump in a multi-debate series that the American people have come to expect from their leaders; we hope that President Trump would not break that tradition or make excuses for a refusal to participate," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon wrote in a letter to the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates" in June.
The presidential debates are scheduled for Sept. 29, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22. The moderators have not yet been announced.
