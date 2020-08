© Flickr/Mike Mozart

Grocery chain Trader Joe's won't be changing its supposedly "racist" product labels. In an era where suspect tweets can ruin careers,According to more than 5,000 signatories of an online petition, some of the chain's branding - which sees its Italian range labeled 'Trader Giotto's', its Mexican range called 'Trader Jose's', and its Chinese food named 'Trader Ming's' - is racist.Furthermore, the petition alleges that the company's founder Joe Coulombe drew inspiration from a "racist" book about "traders on the high seas" that has been accused of "romanticizing Western Imperialism and fetishizing non-Western peoples."The verbiage is typical of the woke left, and such is the cultural sway of that movement that the media took notice and Trader Joe's felt obliged to respond. In a statement to CNN, a spokeswoman said that the company recognized its apparent insensitivity and would be rebranding any offensive packaging.A week later,The resolution to the non-issue grabbed national media attention and garnered praise online. Fox News' Stuart Varney called the company's response a "win for sanity," while podcaster Bret Weinstein commended the firm for standing "up against lunacy."Similar crusades have seen the Washington Redskins rebrand as 'Washington Football Team', Quaker Oats drop 'Aunt Jemima' from its syrup labels, and Nestle rename its 'Eskimo Pie' ice-cream.What Trader Joe's evidently realized is something known instinctively by most of the population:That's not to say people haven't had their lives and careers ruined for online snafus - just ask the Cisco employees fired for writing "all lives matter" in a group chat last month - butUnless customers desert the store en masse, the woke petitioners have literally no power here.Not that this should have ever been a national issue.Four times as many people have signed a petition to save a cat sanctuary in New York, for example, and CNN hasn't dispatched reporters to the scene or asked local authorities for a statement.Media attention gives these witch hunts the oxygen they need, and the prevailing climate of wokeness gives them fuel,