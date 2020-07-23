© Reuters/Caitlin Ochs



Joe Scarborough has called protests in Portland "peaceful for the most part," less than a day after the mayor was tear-gassed in the face amid escalating violence following more than two months of demonstrations.On his Morning Joe show Thursday, Scarborough railed against the deployment of federal agents to the city of Portland, saying they have launched "deeply disturbing attacks" against "peaceful protests, for the most part."The MSNBC host has no doubt seen footage of federal agents arresting protesters and proceeding to throw them into unmarked vans - butOnly the night before Scarborough's broadcast, the mayor of the city himself, Ted Wheeler, joined protesters. He, along with other demonstrators, was greeted with tear gas from authorities.Yet, despite his efforts to fit in with the crowd,and was pelted with a water bottle by the same demonstrators he was trying to win over - though the mayor later tried to spin the reaction from the crowd. "Fortunately someone threw a water bottle at my head," he said, adding that it was just what he "needed" after facing the tear gas.Scarborough went on to offer advice to the protesters,"If they stay away from federal buildings, the president and [Attorney General Bill] Barr have absolutely no legal standing... they can protest in other places," he said. He did not clarify whether setting fires to private property would be any more acceptable than setting fire to federal buildings.Mainstream media and Democratic politicians have increasinglywhen it comes to ongoing unrest in Portland, but they have beenOn the same episode of Morning Joe, MSNBC contributor John Heilemann said he believes the deployment of Department of Homeland Security agents to Portland"Is there anybody having watched Donald Trump for the last three and a half years who doesn't think Donald Trump would try to employ Martial Law if he thought that was the only way to stay in power?" he asked. Heilemann suggested only days earlier that Portland is a "trial run" for Trump to "steal the election."