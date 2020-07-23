On the Saturday before last, July 11, just before 4 pm, my dear and wonderful friend Marc Angelucci was at his home in Glenwood Drive, Cedar Pines Park, California with friends.There was a knock at the door.His friends called for help.Paramedics arrived.Angelucci was pronounced dead at the scene.Homicide detectives are investigating, the investigation is ongoing, andExcept, it's not "unknown" is it?The question that must be answered now is -Screeching feminists relentlessly whinge that men's right's activists are lazy, ineffectual and useless.Yet, Angelucci was such an effectual, productive, constructive and incredible activist for equality, someone decided his life needed to be ended.By what looks like a hitman.At the front door of his own home.On a Saturday afternoon.He lived on a shoestring despite personal health challenges so he could donate many millions of dollars of his own time to mostly voluntary work on behalf of men's rights and genuine, true equality.In 2019, Marc argued an equal protection case against the Selective Service Administration overturning male-only draft registration. He argued the case again in early March before the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals. No ruling has yet been issued.In 2008, he won a landmark case against the State of California (Woods vs. Horton) which held it is unconstitutional to exclude male victims of domestic violence from state funding for victim services.He helped draft and enact legislation to stop paternity fraud.He served on the California DCSS Paternity Committee.He served on the Training Committee of the LA County Domestic Violence Council.He testified before the California Senate and Assembly Judiciary Committees.He was invited to be an Honoree on the Southern Poverty Law Center's Wall of Tolerance, due to his remarkable ability to build bridges., which opened to protests.Marc Angelucci was a brave warrior who actively fought against discrimination.He was dearly loved as a man and a friend - as well as receiving significant media attention. He wrote op-ed opinion pieces in the Los Angeles Times.He stood up and worked incredibly hard to fight for a fairer world.He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of California at Berkeley in 1996 with a Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy and received a law degree from UCLA School of Law in 2000.He joined NCFM as a law student in 1997 after a male friend of his was denied domestic violence services because of his gender.He saw injustice - and he fought it.He improved men's lives.He was wildly, beautifully, incredibly successful.He was so successful he was seen as a threat.Do not ever attempt to assert that feminism has any interest, regard or ambition to pursue "equality".And do not for one second think that the growing, passionate movement which is fighting back against female supremacy, warped discrimination and seeking true equal rights for all, is going to let Marc Angelucci's death disappear from headlines.Whether this was a coven of feminist witches desperate to remove such a slick operator, or someone powerful who he successfully challenged,Associates of Angelucci are now turning their attention to the next strategic step in this disgusting war on men and boys, and doing everything in their power to ensure he did not die in vain.Thank you, Marc Angelucci for your amazing advocacy; we will carry your spirit in our hearts as we continue to seek justice for all.We may have lost an incredible soldier but we will not give up the fight.