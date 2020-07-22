Science & Technology
Hair cell loss may explain hearing loss
Cosmos Magazine
Wed, 22 Jul 2020 20:45 UTC
US scientists say they have shown that age-related hearing loss - presbycusis - is mainly caused by damage to hair cells, the sensory cells in the inner ear that transform sound-induced vibrations into the electrical signals that are relayed to the brain by the auditory nerve.
This challenges the prevailing view of the past 60 years that age-related hearing loss is mainly driven by damage to the stria vascularis, the cellular "battery" that powers the hair cell's mechanical-to-electrical signal conversion.
In other words, hearing loss is not so much a natural consequence of getting old, as the result of decisions made when young. In humans at least.
"It's likely that if we were more careful about protecting our ears during prolonged noisy activities, or completely avoiding them, we could all hear better into old age," says Charles Liberman from Massachusetts Eye and Ear, co-author of a paper in the Journal of Neuroscience.
The inner ear cannot be biopsied so the research team, led by Pei-zhe Wu, examined 120 specimens collected at autopsy, using multi-variable statistical regression to compare data on the survival of hair cells, nerve fibres, and the stria vascularis with the patients' audiograms to uncover the main predictor of the hearing loss.
They found that the degree and location of hair cell death predicted the severity and pattern of the hearing loss, while stria vascularis damage did not.
The researchers say the findings are good news given recent progress in the development of therapies to regenerate missing hair cells. No one is focusing on approaches to regenerate the stria vascularis.
And why have so many previous studies produced different results? Likely because they have used animals, which don't experience the same auditory abuses (aka loud music) as humans.
In ageing laboratory animals, there is very little loss of hair cells, compared to humans, even at the end of life, the researchers say. However, there is prominent damage to the stria vascularis.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 'The world is going back to a gold standard as the US dollar is about to collapse' - Peter Schiff
- Measles virus likely emerged 2,500 years ago
- US government agrees to pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2 billion for 100 million doses of rushed coronavirus vaccine
- Inmates running the asylum: British Columbia officially endorses GLORY HOLES for safer sex in coronavirus times
- Hair cell loss may explain hearing loss
- Peopling of the Americas may have begun more than 33,000 years ago
- South Asia floods displace 9.6 million people, kill 550
- Planned Parenthood's New York chapter disavows founder Margaret Sanger over racist eugenics
- Russian visa liberalization continues as MPs pass law to let foreigners into the country WITHOUT paper visa
- 'Pure evil': Trio arrested over cold-blooded murder of fishing group in Florida
- 100-ton dead blue whale found stranded, decomposing in Kupang Bay, Indonesia
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Quadruple-stranded DNA seen in healthy human cells for the first time
- Over 2,400 villages submerged, death toll mounts to 87 in Assam, India
- Trump wants immigration out of the census and at the center of the election
- EU leaders reach deal on coronavirus recovery package
- Just a glitch? Google hides conservative and alt-media websites from search results for hours
- UK cops should realise that calling a jihadi a 'faith-claimed terrorist' will neither stop jihadism nor tackle islamophobia
- The Scarlet Letter of Covid-19
- Khabarovsk politicians quit after Putin sends fellow LDPR member from Moscow to replace governor
- US government agrees to pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2 billion for 100 million doses of rushed coronavirus vaccine
- Trump wants immigration out of the census and at the center of the election
- EU leaders reach deal on coronavirus recovery package
- Just a glitch? Google hides conservative and alt-media websites from search results for hours
- US Democrats demand phoney FBI Briefing on phantom foreign election interference
- Galloway: UK Parliament's Russia report is nothing but gossip, it doesn't even pass the 'highly likely' test of Salisbury fame
- Acting DHS Chief Chad Wolf: Law enforcement is "proactively" arresting people In Portland
- Sweden reveals new coronavirus test-and-trace strategy: Do it yourself
- The EU's €1.1 trillion budget and €750 billion bailout prove you can never taper a Ponzi scheme
- Harry Dunn death: UK closes loophole that let Anne Sacoolas claim 'diplomatic immunity'
- The technocratic global elite and the Coronavirus coup d'état
- Best of the Web: 'Russia Report': Once-mighty British intelligence has been reduced to regurgitating sensationalist Buzzfeed stories
- US orders China to shut down its Houston, Texas consulate in 72 hours
- Best of the Web: Arkansas National Guard begins relocating 'positive Covid-19 cases' to 'quarantine isolation facility'
- Tories accused of £3.6bn funding bias, favoring marginal seats over England's most deprived towns
- 'Turkey will remain in Syria until Syrian people are free' - Erdogan
- I don't always believe CIA narratives. But when I do, I believe them about China
- Pentagon Unit A1266 studies bioterrorism agents in Kazakhstan - right on Russia and China's doorstep
- Trump throws down the gauntlet at Oval Office news conference
- New Silk Road prepares new paradigm in Latin America
- 'The world is going back to a gold standard as the US dollar is about to collapse' - Peter Schiff
- Inmates running the asylum: British Columbia officially endorses GLORY HOLES for safer sex in coronavirus times
- Planned Parenthood's New York chapter disavows founder Margaret Sanger over racist eugenics
- Russian visa liberalization continues as MPs pass law to let foreigners into the country WITHOUT paper visa
- 'Pure evil': Trio arrested over cold-blooded murder of fishing group in Florida
- UK cops should realise that calling a jihadi a 'faith-claimed terrorist' will neither stop jihadism nor tackle islamophobia
- The Scarlet Letter of Covid-19
- Khabarovsk politicians quit after Putin sends fellow LDPR member from Moscow to replace governor
- Palestinians say Israel stole ancient baptismal font from Bethlehem town
- Ukraine hostage siege ends as Zelensky fulfills gunman's bizarre demand by endorsing 2005 Joaquin Phoenix film
- Bay Area city washes away BLM street art after resident asks for MAGA 2020 painting
- California officials free 'Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill' sex offender from mental hospital
- Rebellion brewing? Regional UK police force announces they won't stop shoppers for not wearing masks
- Escorted by heavily armed police, Israel demolishes livelihood of local fisherman in Jisr al-Zarqa
- More evidence emerges of inflated Covid-19 fatality rates - are we being intimidated?
- Time's up kiddies: NYPD clears out 'Occupy City Hall' camp after weeks-long standoff
- The Atlantic finally admits its police abolition piece is based on a false narrative
- Portland protesters barricade courthouse with federal officers inside, then try to set it on fire
- Crackdown coming? Gardaí should call to homes of people who refuse to take Covid-19 test, TD tells Dáil committee
- The crumbling lawsuit against Fox News
- Measles virus likely emerged 2,500 years ago
- Peopling of the Americas may have begun more than 33,000 years ago
- Flashback: The dark past of the World Bank and Bank for International Settlements
- Climate change not responsible for extinction of Western Mediterranean Neanderthals
- Ancient tombs and hundreds of objects dating back to 'golden age' in Chinese history unearthed at Silk Road origin
- Eugenics in high school history: Failure to confront the past
- Hyksos invasion of ancient Egypt debunked in new study
- The American who restored Hagia Sophia's ancient mosaics to their former glory
- Oldest evidence of cranial deformation in Eurasia found, skull is 11,000 years old
- 'Huge' Iron Age religious structures detected at Navan Fort, Ireland
- NATO before NATO: British and French joint aggressions in the mid-19th century
- Kissinger's reverence for the 1815 Congress of Vienna: A masterkey into universal history
- 1.4-million-year-old hand ax crafted from hippo leg bone adds to Homo erectus' known toolkit
- Most ancient evidence of horsemanship in the bronze age discovered
- The revelations of Wikileaks, No. 8 destroys the myth it published nothing on Israel, Syria
- The Dyatlov Pass incident: Investigators claim they've found the true cause behind the mysterious deaths in 1959 - did they?
- How John D. Rockefeller founded modern medicine and killed natural cures
- Neolithic henge and Iron Age 'mystery' murder victim found in Wendover, England
- Origins of string revealed by ancient seashells
- Unifying spirit between East and West: Giuseppe Castiglione (1688-1766), Jesuit painter in the Forbidden City
- Hair cell loss may explain hearing loss
- Quadruple-stranded DNA seen in healthy human cells for the first time
- Totalitarianism is Darwinism applied to politics
- Deep repeating earthquakes beneath Hawaii's Maunakea volcano surprise scientists
- Google launches new Egyptian hieroglyphs online tool 'Fabricius'
- 'Campfires' on the Sun revealed by Solar Orbiters first images
- Expanding Earth? New theory on how Earth's tectonic plates may have formed
- United Arab Emirates launches probe to Mars, communication established
- Dogs may use Earth's magnetic field to take shortcuts
- Venus found to have active volcano-like structures on its surface
- Best of the Web: The truth according to social justice: A review of 'Cynical Theories'
- Astronomers have identified asteroids of interstellar origin inhabiting the solar system
- Biosphere 2: What happens when you seal eight people in a giant bubble?
- Giant Martian lava caves could be prime location to find alien life and house human colonies
- Best of the Web: "COVID Vaccines" and "Genetically Modified Humans"
- Iconic 'dark side' of the moon photo turns 5 years old
- High iron levels linked to shorter lifespan
- New insight into the origin of water and oil on the earth
- UK may have sufficient herd immunity to COVID-19, says Oxford academic's study
- The COVID-19 panic shows us why science needs skeptics
- South Asia floods displace 9.6 million people, kill 550
- 100-ton dead blue whale found stranded, decomposing in Kupang Bay, Indonesia
- Over 2,400 villages submerged, death toll mounts to 87 in Assam, India
- Niger hit by devastating floods, 9 killed
- Severe floods hit Nizhniye Sergi, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia
- Bangladesh floods claim 54 lives, affect 2.4 million people, says UN
- Lightning strikes kill 18 in 24 hours in Bihar, India - toll nearly 200 dead over the last several weeks - floods affect 413,952
- Two killed in elephant attack in Odisha, India
- Alaska rocks under 7.8M earthquake, triggers tsunami warning
- Climate propaganda no longer needed
- 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Fiji region: USGS
- Lightning strikes 4 as violent storms hammer St. Louis
- Waterspout hits Sochi, Russia
- Three nomads and hundreds of animals killed by lightning strike in Surankote, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: When systems break down people and commerce migrate
- Giant swarm of flying ants spotted from space over UK
- 8 killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in Nepal - at least 23 dead in 5 days
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Summer snow, 500-year storms & volcanoes - natures alert
- China blows up dam on Yangtze river tributary to ease epic flooding
- Tunisia floods due to heavy rains
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Bolide explodes over Kansas illuminating the night sky
- Another meteorite-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan, India
- Three bright meteor fireballs recorded within 90 minutes over Puerto Rico
- Vaccine for thee but not for me? Here's why rushed shots shouldn't be trusted
- How viruses and bacteria balance each other in the gut microbiome
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Russian government recommended banning Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools
- Best of the Web: Conclusive proof — Masks do not inhibit viral spread
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- New studies show glyphosate causes reproductive health damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Future of Food - Controlling the Population Through What We Eat
- Operation Warp Speed: U.S. Troops will be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine
- 48 confirmed Ebola cases in Congo, WHO declares it an 'active outbreak'
- New research finds CBD reduces severe lung inflammation associated with Covid-19
- People with familial hypercholesterolemia should eliminate carbs, not saturated fat, study suggests
- THL: School and daycare closures had little impact on kids' Covid cases
- Best of the Web: Wearing masks - A sledgehammer to health
- As Russia begins final stage of coronavirus vaccine trial, volunteers confirmed to have immunity and no side effects
- Best of the Web: Mask-erade: COVID-1984 and evidence-free compulsory masking
- Feds in hazmat suits raid Humble's 'Apostolic church' in Florida, seize 22 gallons of toxic MMS touted as 'coronavirus cure'
- 'Unknown pneumonia' sweeping Kazakhstan that's deadlier than coronavirus - Chinese embassy
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
- Japan awards first-ever ninja studies degree
- Patriotic cities protecting statues by disguising them as Karl Marx
- Man horrified as kids give him noose for Father's Day
- Why the Lockdown Should Last Longer
- US Navy SEALs to be replaced with social workers
Quote of the Day
Of all tyrannies, a tyranny exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It may be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end, for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.
Recent Comments
The police employees making this stupid decisions and then pontificating on them should be sacked for wasting tax-payers money.
If they are cutting off taxpayer funds going to racist founding and mission, Israel should be next.
Never leave your house without "heat." Especially if going down into a swamp fishing at night. Easy to keep a pocket pistol in your tackle box...
How did they get that picture from my secret treasure hoard and stash?* R.C. *And, no, it doesn't look like this. [Link] ;) RC
The end of the road is neigh. :O Where will the can go?