Many communities across the country are displaying "Black Lives Matter" street murals. Redwood City was one of them until last week when the city quietly removed it.Redwood City resident Dan Pease got permission from city officials to paint the "Black Lives Matter" sign on Broadway as part of a Fourth of July public art celebration. The city even supplied him with yellow poster board paint to do it."I have no hard feelings to the city council," Pease said. "I am disappointed but, at the same time, I am very grateful that they allowed me to put that message on Broadway."With the message removed, area resident Art Elola was also disappointed that, in today's climate, a city cannot express the idea that Black lives matter without starting a fight."They're afraid, you know? And that's the whole movement — is we've been afraid to do what's right," Elola said. "The whole crux of the movement is be bold and let's do the right thing and here they're setting an example and it's unfortunate. It's unfortunate other people put the pressure on them, too."