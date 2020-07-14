Black Lives Matter demonstrations around the world

Pro-NYPD marchers clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters as a "Back the Blue" rally took an ugly turn in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.Hundreds of pro-cop marchers screamed vile curses at around 50 BLM counter-protesters as the rally kicked off at Bay Ridge Parkway and 13th Ave. in Dyker Heights, a predominately white neighborhood.As BLM protesters chanted "Black Lives Matter!" those in the pro-cop group screamed, "Go suck a big black d---!""Not in this neighborhood!" one pro-cop marcher yelled out."The problems are in your neighborhood! Go fix where you live!" another pro-cop marcher screamed at the racially-mixed group of BLM protesters."F--- blue lives! That s--- don't matter," a BLM protester fired back.At one point, participants on both sides started throwing fists."They were trying to hit people in the crowd, they did hit people but the police pushed them back," a Black Lives Matter protester who identified himself as Evan told the Daily News.Evan said he was afraid to give his full name "because of how explicitly violent the Blue Lives Matter group is.""They were attacking people, tearing down signs," he said. "I saw them hit a bunch of people."During the march, another "Black the Blue" protester shoved a videographer named Oriya to the ground and broke her camera."We started walking with these protesters and one of them shoved me into the tree," she said. "After that a guy in a striped shirt grabbed my camera out of my hand. He threw the camera.""It's totally broken. It's completely destroyed," Oriya said about her smashed camera.Zena Perez, 35, recorded the attack from her window."I just heard the initial protest happening and just filmed everything," said Perez. "I saw them start to attack her."Police say no arrests were made during the march, which ended at 86th St. and 13th Ave.Pro-cop marchers screamed "USA! USA!" as they held up homemade signs reading "Back the Blue" "Defend the NYPD" and "All Lives Matter." At least one protester was proudly waving a "Trump 2020″ flag.Saturday's pro-cop rally was in response to the anti-police brutality protests that have swept the city and country since George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police in May.City elected officials earlier this month slashed the NYPD budget by $1 billion after numerous calls to defund the police.NYPD cops also must abide by new laws barring them from performing chokeholds, or kneeling, sitting or putting any kind of pressure on a person's chest or back while handcuffing suspects. If cops are caught doing so, they could face misdemeanor charges, officials said.Many of the pro-cop marchers saw the rally as a success."Great turnout by law abiding Americans, who appreciate our police," resident Joe DeMarco wrote on Facebook as he posted pictures of the march. "It is hot and humid, but that didn't stop the enthusiasm of the Patriotic Americans."DeMarco noted that the anti-police protesters were in "full gear and looking to be intimidating.""All Black outfits, body armor, riot helmet, face shields and masks etc.," he wrote about the BLM protesters. "They were going to be ripped apart by some of the old school neighborhood tough guys, and needed to be protected by the police."The irony was lost on those lost children," DeMarco said.