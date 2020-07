© WAYNE CARRINGTON



Pro-cop demonstrators faced off against Black Lives Matter protesters in southern Brooklyn for the second day in a row Sunday evening in a tense clash where protesters torched an American flag and tossed eggs at each other.Scuffles between the two groups broke out in Bay Ridge as NYPD officers were forced to step in and separate about 100 Black Lives Matter protesters and several dozen cop supporters, video posted on social media showed.The pro-NYPD rally launched from Bay Ridge and Fourth Avenues at about 5:30 p.m., with the counter-protest kicking off at around the same time about a mile away on 86th Street and Fourth Avenue."F — k the police" and "F — k you terrorist b — tches," they chanted.Another clip posted online showed a cop being hit in the face by an egg.A Black Lives Matter protester was heard calling police supporters "a bunch of low lifes" — while a Blue Lives Matter demonstrator said the anti-cop crew should "go home" before calling a Post reporter a "b — h.""Why are you lighting s — t on fire?" a woman holding a plastic cup of wine asked an anti-cop protester.The protester responded: "Take your drunk ass out of my face."The NYPD said two people were arrested, but couldn't immediately provide details on the circumstances.Councilman Justin Brannan, whose district includes Bay Ridge, wrote on Twitter that he was "disturbed" by the violence and that he would be meeting with the local 68th precinct on Monday."The blame falls squarely at the feet of the elected officials & leaders who refused to take responsibility for the vitriol and hatred displayed at yesterday's protest," he wrote, referring to the clashes that took place in the neighboring Dyker Heights on Saturday.Councilman Chaim Deutsch, who represents other southern Brooklyn neighborhoods, tweeted that he was "disgusted" to see Old Glory torched by protesters.