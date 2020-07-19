Society's Child
Mystery: Argentine sailors infected with virus after 35 days at sea
France 24
Tue, 14 Jul 2020 05:58 UTC
According to the ministry, 57 sailors, out of 61 crew members, were diagnosed with the virus after undergoing a new test.
However, all of the crew members had undergone 14 days of mandatory quarantine at a hotel in the city of Ushuaia. Prior to that, they had negative results, the ministry said in a statement.
Two of the other sailors have tested negative, and two others are awaiting test results, the province's emergency operations committee said. Two sailors were hospitalized.
"It's hard to establish how this crew was infected, considering that for 35 days, they had no contact with dry land and that supplies were only brought in from the port of Ushuaia," said Alejandra Alfaro, the director of primary health care in Tierra del Fuego.
A team was examining "the chronology of symptoms in the crew to establish the chronology of contagion," she said.
The head of the infectious diseases department at Ushuaia Regional Hospital, Leandro Ballatore, said he believed this is a "case that escapes all description in publications, because an incubation period this long has not been described anywhere."
"We cannot yet explain how the symptoms appeared," said Ballatore.
The crew was placed in isolation on board the ship and returned to the port of Ushuaia.
Argentina exceeded 100,000 total cases on Sunday, and the death toll rose to 1,859. The majority of infections are in the Buenos Aires area.
- High iron levels linked to shorter lifespan
- New insight into the origin of water and oil on the earth
- UK may have sufficient herd immunity to COVID-19, says Oxford academic's study
- The COVID-19 panic shows us why science needs skeptics
- Great Comet? NEOWISE has sprouted synchronic bands
- 'No one had seen anything like this': Rogue star suspected as scientists see black hole's corona disappear & rebuild in real-time
- Bright Nova Reticuli 2020 discovered by astronomer
- Bacteria with metal diet discovered by microbiologists
- The Surveillance State: How to disappear
- First complete assembly of human X chromosome achieved by scientist
- Powerful eruptions on the Sun might trigger earthquakes says new research
- Scientists restore rejects through cross-circulation to a pig
- Tomato plants send electrical signals to each other through fungi
- Enormous 'superflare' detected on nearby star
- Researchers determine a younger age for Earth's moon
- Uncovering the hidden magnetic universe
- In cell death, a stunning display of Intelligent Design
- New super white paint reflects up to 98% of the Sun's heat
- New gene editing tool to correct mutations in mitochondrial DNA
- People along Silk Road kept cats as pets 1,000 years ago
Cause and effect: Comet C/2020 F3 (Neowise) + noctilucent clouds. Italian Alps, 8 July 2020
