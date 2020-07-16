© Gabriele Holtermann



© NYPD



"diaphragm" provisions "dangerous. Any cop who's ever fought with someone on the street, trying to get him into cuffs, there's a great possibility that your knee is going to end up on that individual's back, and now this new law is criminalizing it."

NYPD officers were bloodied and battered by anti-cop activists on the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday — as Mayor de Blasio continued to exclude cops from his ambitious plan to stem the violence plaguing the city.as they arrested a counter-demonstrator against a "unity" march on the roadway.Photos posted on the NYPD's Twitter account show theThis is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated," the department wrote.sources said.Video shows Monahan climbing the fence to trade blows with an anti-cop activist during a wild brawl on the walkway between counter-demonstrators and uniformed bicycle cops.An organizer of the march across the bridge, Tony Herbert, said the group — which included a contingent from the Sergeants Benevolent Association — was heading from Manhattan to Brooklyn when anti-cop activists "jumped off the walk onto the roadway" around 11 a.m."They said they did it peacefully. How do you do it peacefully when you have somebody swinging a cane?" Herbert said.The NYPD saidbut details weren't immediately available.Meanwhile, de Blasio offered an update on his so-far ineffective plan to stem the city's surge in shootings — without including any NYPD officials in his briefing for at least the third time in recent days.De Blasio said the "central Brooklyn violence prevention plan" was developed by Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, but that the city's top cop was intentionally excluded from the announcement. "This is a purposeful effort on my part to show the people of New York City there are so many community leaders, so many organizations out there doing this work," he said.that left a 30-year-old man dead and five others injured in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn."This weekend in Brooklyn, we'll be taking action to stop the violence," de Blasio said.Later Wednesday,The new laws includethat also makes it, including by sitting, kneeling or standing on someone's chest or back. Last week, Monahan called the latterDe Blasio acknowledged the new laws might make it harder for cops to do their jobs, but said he signed them because people "need to be safe. They want to work with the NYPD and they want respect in turn."