People around the globe are having way fewer babies. By the year 2100, that might turn into a pretty big problem for humanity — rather than the relief one might expect."That's a pretty big thing; most of the world is transitioning into natural population decline," Christopher Murray, co-author and researcher at the University of Washington, Seattle, told the BBC . "I think it's incredibly hard to think this through and recognize how big a thing this is; it's extraordinary, we'll have to reorganize societies."But aren't fewer humans better for a ravished world that's rapidly being drained of its resources? The researchers suggest that there may be fewer babies being born, but any positive consequences for the environment would be offset by the challenges of a rapidly aging population.Declining populations around the globe will force our hand to come up with solutions. The success of economies around the world will become increasingly dependent on immigrants and open borders."We will have many more people of African descent in many more countries as we go through this," Murray told the BBC, noting that the world will have to address "challenges around racism" as a result.It's unclear how the world should adapt to these looming realities. We've only seen limited success in promoting childbirth using policy tools like longer maternity and paternity leave, childcare, and financial incentives."If you can't [find a solution] then eventually the species disappears, but that's a few centuries away," Murray said.