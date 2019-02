© AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The number of United States-born children of illegal aliens in the sanctuary state of California is about twice the entire population of Wyoming, data reveals.The U.S.-born children of illegal aliens are commonly known as "anchor babies," as they anchor their illegal alien and noncitizen parents in the U.S. when they are granted immediate birthright citizenship., as about 300,000 anchor babies are born every year, exceeding the total number of American births in 48 states.Data compiled by the Migration Policy Institute finds there arewith their illegal alien parents. This is about twice the entire population of Wyoming, where about 570,000 residents live., also exceeding the population of Wyoming by about 130,000 people. Meanwhile, New York has an anchor baby population of about 240,000, close to four times the population of Portland, Maine.Wide-ranging analysis by Center for Immigration Studies researcher Steven Camarotta reveals there are, exceeding the total number of U.S. births in 14 states and the District of Columbia, Breitbart News reported., with legal immigrant mothers accounting for about 12.4 percent of those births and illegal alien mothers accounting for 7.5 percent.The Supreme Court, however, has never explicitly ruled that the children of illegal aliens must be granted automatic citizenship and many legal scholars dispute the idea. Trump promised last year to end birthright citizenship through executive action, but the order has yet to be revealed or signed.At the same time, newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found in 2017 all but two states in the U.S. had birth rates below replacement level. The total U.S. birth rate was about 1.765 children per woman. At least 2.1 children per woman are needed to replace the current population of the country without experiencing population decreases.In all 50 states and the District of Colombia, white women had birth rates below replacement level. The highest birth rate among women was in Utah. The white birth rate in Utah was about 2.0 children per woman.The U.S. birth rate is now less than half of what it was in the 1950s.