Number of anchor babies in California is twice Wyoming's total population
Breitbart
Sat, 16 Feb 2019 18:30 UTC
The U.S.-born children of illegal aliens are commonly known as "anchor babies," as they anchor their illegal alien and noncitizen parents in the U.S. when they are granted immediate birthright citizenship. There are at least 4.5 million anchor babies in the country, a population that exceeds the total number of annual American births, as about 300,000 anchor babies are born every year, exceeding the total number of American births in 48 states. Currently, the U.S. and Canada are the only developed nations in the world that offer unrestricted birthright citizenship.
Data compiled by the Migration Policy Institute finds there are at least 1.2 million anchor babies under the age of 18 residing in the state of California with their illegal alien parents. This is about twice the entire population of Wyoming, where about 570,000 residents live.
About 400,000 of those 1.2 million anchor babies in California are born to two parents who are both residing in the U.S. illegally.
Texas has an anchor baby population of nearly 700,000, also exceeding the population of Wyoming by about 130,000 people. Meanwhile, New York has an anchor baby population of about 240,000, close to four times the population of Portland, Maine.
About one-in-five U.S. births - or 791,000 - are to legal and illegal immigrant mothers, with legal immigrant mothers accounting for about 12.4 percent of those births and illegal alien mothers accounting for 7.5 percent.
The Supreme Court, however, has never explicitly ruled that the children of illegal aliens must be granted automatic citizenship and many legal scholars dispute the idea. Trump promised last year to end birthright citizenship through executive action, but the order has yet to be revealed or signed.
At the same time, newly released data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) found in 2017 all but two states in the U.S. had birth rates below replacement level. The total U.S. birth rate was about 1.765 children per woman. At least 2.1 children per woman are needed to replace the current population of the country without experiencing population decreases.
In all 50 states and the District of Colombia, white women had birth rates below replacement level. The highest birth rate among women was in Utah. The white birth rate in Utah was about 2.0 children per woman.
The U.S. birth rate is now less than half of what it was in the 1950s.