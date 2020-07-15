Meteor over Sydney Australia
© 7News
A meteor has been spotted roaring over New South Wales.

Pictures captured on the Central Coast show a ball of light burning with a green tinge.

Others filmed the event streaking through sky over the Sydney CBD.


Social media was alight with Sydneysiders sharing pictures and videos of the meteor.

"Did anyone just see a meteor or something go down over Sydney just now?" one person asked.

"Looked like a fireball. Looked green to me."

Another said: "Incredible with the backdrop across the harbour to a thunder and lightning storm over south Sydney."

The meteor was first seen about 5.30pm on Monday.