© 7News

A meteor has been spotted roaring over New South Wales.Pictures captured on the Central Coast show a ball of light burning with a green tinge.Others filmed the event streaking through sky over the Sydney CBD.Social media was alight with Sydneysiders sharing pictures and videos of the meteor."Did anyone just see a meteor or something go down over Sydney just now?" one person asked."Looked like a fireball. Looked green to me."Another said: "Incredible with the backdrop across the harbour to a thunder and lightning storm over south Sydney."The meteor was first seen about 5.30pm on Monday.