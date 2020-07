© Shutterstock

With a wave of his presidential hand, the command was given: alcohol sales will once again be banned, with immediate effect. Minutes later, the new regulations were gazetted and came into force. South Africans now live in a dictatorship.'Dictatorship is a form of government in which one person or a small group possesses absolute power without effective constitutional limitations,' says the Encyclopædia Britannica . 'The term dictatorship comes from the Latin title dictator, which in the Roman Republic designated a temporary magistrate who was granted extraordinary powers in order to deal with state crises.'This perfectly describes President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), chaired by minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.When Ramaphosa on Sunday night deigned to appear before the people to inform them of the latest edicts issuing from the NCCC, he said 'our nation is confronted by the gravest crisis in the history of our democracy'.At first, it sounded like the government was wising up. Ramaphosa noted that returning to Lockdown Level 4 or 5 as the peak of coronavirus infections approached had been considered, but 'would not necessarily achieve a significant reduction in the rate of transmission and would come at an extraordinary economic cost, putting more livelihoods at risk and potentially causing long-lasting social harm'.That has always been true, as we have pointed out many times in these pages.Unfortunately, NCCC chairperson Dlamini-Zuma published the gazetted regulations mere minutes after the president spoke. And that was that. The people were commanded. Their duty now is merely to obey.Gone are the days of public consultation, giving reasonable notice, or any such niceties.The order to once again prohibit the sale of alcohol dumped the industry, with its associated suppliers of transport, glassware, labels, cans, cardboard boxes, plastic wrap, corks and bottle caps, back into a deep crisis.With the pandemic peak expected between the end of July and late September, this ban could last even longer than the first one.A liquor store owner of my acquaintance messaged: 'Anyone know if Spar parking or Pick n Pay is better for begging? Alternatively I'll just have to start eating my shoes.'Within minutes of claiming to care about 'putting more livelihoods at risk', Ramaphosa revealed his insincerity.On 11 June, during a public lecture that was streamed live on Facebook, Cele said that 600 000 people die every year due to alcohol, and that 34 000 hospital beds were occupied due to alcohol-related incidents since the first prohibition was lifted on 1 June. AfricaCheck, too , found there was no data to support Cele's claim of 34 000 alcohol-related trauma cases since the first ban was lifted. It cited a model that projected 11 750 alcohol-related trauma cases per week after the first alcohol ban was lifted.It also noted that blood alcohol content is not a routine test done in emergency rooms, since it requires the patient's consent, and tests are expensive, so factual data on how many trauma cases really are alcohol-related do not exist.Still, 11 750 sounds like quite a lot. However, there are over 5 000 healthcare facilities in South Africa, so that works out to 2.35 patients per facility per week. If we assume all trauma cases go directly to hospitals, instead of to clinics, South Africa's 610 hospitals need to cope with 19.26 cases per week on average, or 2.75 cases per day. If we further assume that all alcohol-related trauma cases present only to one of the country's 407 government hospitals, we're dealing with 28.87 cases per week, or 4.12 cases per day.Frankly, if our hospitals can get overwhelmed by just a handful of trauma cases per day, many of which do not require admission, we have far bigger problems than alcohol.The NCCC has a terrible record when it comes to consistent, rational, science-based decisions.Reminiscent of the U-turn about lifting the tobacco ban, the Presidency on Friday evening announced on social media that hotels, lodges and guest houses would be allowed to accommodate leisure travellers. The post was soon deleted , however, and replaced with one that did not reopen leisure tourism.Yet on Sunday night, the president said that minibus taxis would be permitted to load to 100% of their capacity. Religious gatherings, which are known super-spreaders, also remain legal.It seems trivial to maintain sanitary conditions in the domestic tourism industry, while it is difficult to do so on mass public transit. Why relatively high-risk industries are permitted, while a relatively low-risk industry is not, is a mystery. Lockdown hit the tourism industry the hardest, so this again gives the lie to the president's stated concern about the 'extraordinary economic costs' and 'livelihoods at risk' due to lockdown regulations. He couldn't care less.Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku took to television to claim that the province was preparing 1.5 million graves in anticipation of the Covid-19 pandemic peak. eNCA uncritically reported this news Evidently, the government's strategy for kick-starting the economy and creating jobs is literally to put people to work digging holes and filling them up again.The lucrative, ludicrous tenders don't end with grave-digging. Health minister Zweli Mkhize proudly unveiled the Scooter Project in the Eastern Cape on 12 June. These rickshaw-like scooters could, it was said, transport patients to hospital from rural areas, and deliver medicine. Less than a month later, he was forced to admit that these scooters, 100 of which were procured at a cost of R10 million, were not fit for purpose President Ramaphosa again said that 'South Africa may have between 40 000 and 50 000 deaths before the end of this year'. He added, 'We must make it our single most important task to prove these projections wrong.'The NCCC rules by diktat, without any accountability or oversight, destroying the livelihoods of thousands of people at the stroke of a pen. Its decisions are not based on reason or science, but on intuitive hunches, scaremongering, personal agendas, and special interests.The renewed booze ban is merely the latest in a long string of poor decisions. It reveals that the NCCC is ignorant of both the costs and benefits of the capricious rules it foists upon hapless citizens, and it couldn't care less about the lives and livelihoods they destroy.Either way, the NCCC is not fit to rule.