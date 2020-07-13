Journal Reference

David M Diamond, Abdullah A Alabdulgader, Michel de Lorgeril, Zoe Harcombe, Malcolm Kendrick, Aseem Malhotra, Blair O'Neill, Uffe Ravnskov, Sherif Sultan, Jeff S Volek. Dietary Recommendations for Familial Hypercholesterolaemia: an Evidence-Free Zone. BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, 2020; bmjebm-2020-111412 DOI: 10.1136/bmjebm-2020-111412

An international team of experts on heart disease and diet say there's no evidence that a low-saturated fat diet reduces cholesterol in people with familial hypercholesterolemia.Familial hypercholesterolemia is a genetic disorder that causes people to have cholesterol levels 2-4 times higher than the average person."For the past 80 years, people with familial hypercholesterolemia have been told to lower their cholesterol with a low saturated fat diet," said lead author David Diamond, professor and heart disease researcher at the University of South Florida.Their findings are consistent with another paper recently published in the "Journal of the American College of Cardiology," which provided strong evidence that food that raises blood sugar, such as bread, potatoes and sweets, should be minimized, rather than tropical oils and animal-based food.