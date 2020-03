LDL cholesterol is no longer a useful tool for assessing risk of heart disease

Notes

This 2016 letter to the editor of the BMJ was written as a response to Nadia Mansoor et al.'s meta-analysis of trials comparing the use of low-carbohydrate diets and low-fat diets for weight loss and cardiovascular benefit. Mansoor et al. found the low-carbohydrate diets, relative to the low-fat diets, led to increases in LDL and HDL and a reduction in triglycerides. Arguing the increase in LDL indicated elevated cardiovascular risk, they concluded the evidence did not support the use of low-carbohydrate diets.Thomas Wood et al., the authors of the 2016 letter, do not disagree with the data presented by Mansoor et al. but disagree with their interpretation of it. Specifically, Wood et al. argue the sum of the evidence suggests the surveyed low-carbohydrate diets reduced cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk and any increase in risk associated with an increase in LDL cholesterol is inconsequential in the context of the other changes observed.Other lines of evidence further undermine the predictive value of LDL cholesterol. A large study of hospitalized CVD patients found half had "normal" LDL levels (<100 mg/dL),A growing body of evidence, drawn largely from the pharmaceutical literature, indicatesMore broadly,Insulin resistance is an independent risk factor for CVD and predisposes the lipid profile toward the atherogenic phenotype described above — i.e., high triglycerides, low HDL, and small, dense LDL particles (4). By elevating triglyceride levels, insulin resistance and high-carbohydrate diets reduce the size of LDL particles and increase their time in circulation, which leads to increased glycation and oxidation of LDL particles (i.e., generation of glycLDL and oxLDL). These small, oxidized LDL particles are more likely to infiltrate the arterial wall, which may explain the link between increased insulin resistance and increased CVD risk (5). Insulin resistance also increases (and low-carbohydrate diets decrease) oxidative stress and inflammation, which are additional independent CVD risk factors (6).Wood et al. conclude the lipid changes observed by Mansoor et al., alongside the reduction in insulin resistance consistently associated with carbohydrate restriction, indicate a reduction in cardiovascular risk among subjects consuming a low-carbohydrate diet.It also indirectly provides further support for the broader argument that, and judging the relative merit of potential treatments due to their effect on LDL cholesterol can lead to misguided conclusions.