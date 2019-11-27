Ohio University research shows 'bad cholesterol' is only as unhealthy as its composition. Research demonstrates that current guidelines for diagnosing risk are 'dangerously misleading.'New research at Ohio University shows that a particular subclass of low-density lipoproteins (LDL), also known as "bad cholesterol," is a much better predictor of potential heart attacks than the mere presence of LDL, which is incorrect more often than not.Research by Ohio University Distinguished Professor Dr. Tadeusz Malinski and researcher Dr. Jiangzhou Hua in Ohio University's Nanomedical Research Laboratory shows thatMalinski's team used nanosensors to measure the concentration of nitric oxide and peroxynitrite in endothelium stimulated by LDL subclasses and reported the findings in a study published in the current issue of International Journal of Nanomedicine (published online on November 18, 2019). Subclass B of LDL was found to be the most damaging to endothelial function and can contribute to the development of atherosclerosis."Understanding this could lead to improving the accuracy of diagnosis for the evaluation of cardiovascular disease rates," Malinski said. "Analyzing the mixture of LDL subclasses may provide a parameter-based model for an early medical diagnosis of estimating the risk of cardiovascular disease."Reference: "Variable Effects Of LDL Subclasses Of Cholesterol On Endothelial Nitric Oxide/Peroxynitrite Balance - The Risks And Clinical Implications For Cardiovascular Disease" by J. Hua and T. Malinski, 18 November 2019, International Journal of Nanomedicine.