© Getty Images/Alex Wong



Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in Congress' Trump's impeachment inquiry last year, said Wednesday that he's retiring from the military. After more than two decades of military service, Vindman says he fears that his future with the Army "will forever be limited" as a result of his congressional testimony and the resulting political retaliation.that his client has suffered a "campaign of bullying, intimidation, and retaliation," led by President Trump and his allies.Recently, the conversation surrounding Vindman has become focused on whether the White House was acting to prevent an upcoming promotion for Vindman to the rank of colonel.in the last week, following a Defense Department inspector general report into allegation of "inappropriate behavior."Vindman was reportedly told that he would no longer be able to work within his field of expertise, which includes Ukraine. Vindman's next planned assignment was attending the National War College.During public impeachment testimony in November 2019, Vindman told Congress that he believed the president's eagerness to investigate Vice President Joe Biden and his family's ties to business interests in Ukraine was "inappropriate," and felt he had to report it out of a "sense of duty."