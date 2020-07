Not Enough Oxygen: Side Effects

Healthy People Have Little Problem with Viruses

WHO - World Unhealth Organization

Conclusion

They did it this time. A group of men and women executed a well thought out plan to drive the health of the human race into the toilet. Attacking the very basics of life, they have deprived people, en mass, of the life/health-giving rays of the sun (depressing vitamin D levels) with their lock-downs. And through wearing masks, public health officials are forcing the public into hypoxic breathing conditions. Wearing a mask reduces the oxygen we breathe in and increases the CO2 intake.There was a video showing people testing masks for the quality of air in terms of oxygen and CO2. The video has been removed (no surprise there) because it showed that wearing a mask is a health hazard. See details below. And here is a video of Dr. Rashid Buttar giving a passionate presentation of the dangers of wearing masks. His words are perhaps crude, but he hits the right points.Of course, health officials are all for masks, and you better get used to them. One health expert is predicting that masks will remain a facet of American life for years to come.The minimum oxygen concentration in the air required for human breathing is 19.5 percent. Approximately 78 percent of the air we breathe is nitrogen gas, while only about 20.9 percent is oxygen. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, determined the optimal range of oxygen in the air for humans runs between 19.5 and 23.5 percent.So wearing masks is not indicated for any reason because masks represent slow suffocation. Not quite as bad as strangling a person or killing them outright by completely cutting off their breath, but across the board, health will be depressed, and death from all causes will increase.Light is essential; it is the backbone of life and can be used as a potent medicine against COVID-19. So keeping people indoors would never be the answer for any wise doctor.When will we realize that health officials are death officials and that the World Health Organization is the World Unhealth Organization? Modern medicine is a death machine, and pharmaceutical terrorism has been behind human misery on a breathtaking scale for more years than most of us have been alive. The heads of the most prestigious medical journals in the world cannot trust the studies they publish , meaning the entire edifice of pharmaceutical medicine stands on quicksand.Nutritional status is also being depressed as the food system is compromised by the lock-down, and that means immune systems are damaged . Starvation is an issue for millions more than before the lock-downs began, so no one can say nutrition does not matter. Health officials are pulling a fast one on the human race and are getting away with it. They have taken over the world, taken away our freedoms, and are almost cheering as infection rates go up, and salivating waiting for the increase in deaths that are supposed to follow.Health officials were not prepared medically speaking (no idea how to treat this or other viruses), and complicit in the creation of the virus . When the body count from starvation, increased suicides, and deaths from critical patients, who stay at home out of fear of going to the hospitals, we have one thing. But when we deprive humans of sunlight and oxygen while exposing them to dangerous levels of CO2, we might find ourselves witnessing eventual genocide. Exceptionally Cruel and Insensitive Health Officials love scary predictions that do not come true and do not want to listen to anyone who disagrees with their insensible plans to destroy human civilization. They are destroyers of human existence, social activity, human happiness, and today we see even human health.