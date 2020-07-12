Health & Wellness
Wearing masks - A sledgehammer to health
Dr Sircus
Thu, 09 Jul 2020 00:01 UTC
There was a video showing people testing masks for the quality of air in terms of oxygen and CO2. The video has been removed (no surprise there) because it showed that wearing a mask is a health hazard. See details below. And here is a video of Dr. Rashid Buttar giving a passionate presentation of the dangers of wearing masks. His words are perhaps crude, but he hits the right points.
Of course, health officials are all for masks, and you better get used to them. One health expert is predicting that masks will remain a facet of American life for years to come. Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said, "I think that mask-wearing and some degree of social distancing, we will be living with — hopefully living with happily — for several years."
What will be the effect of depriving oxygen to billions of people for years? How happy will that make people? Or inhaling dangerous amounts of CO2, what is that going to do to peoples' health after several years or even after only a few weeks or months.
Decreasing the amount of oxygen people are breathing, by forcing people to wear masks, is cruel and medically stupid, as Dr. Buttar points out. Under the mask, O2 readings drop from a regular 21 to an unhealthy 17.5, ringing the alarm of the official OSHA devices that measure such things.
The usual amount of CO2 in the air is approximately 400 ppm, when measured around the nose of mouth would be higher. But wear a mask and concentrations shoot up to 5,000. This is not healthy! Carbon dioxide in the air we breathe usually is at 0.0390 percent. When we breathe out, it is 4.0 percent. It is not the concentration we want to be breathing in.
The minimum oxygen concentration in the air required for human breathing is 19.5 percent. Approximately 78 percent of the air we breathe is nitrogen gas, while only about 20.9 percent is oxygen. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, determined the optimal range of oxygen in the air for humans runs between 19.5 and 23.5 percent.
Not Enough Oxygen: Side Effects
Serious side effects can occur if the oxygen levels drop outside the safe zone. When oxygen concentrations drop from 19.5 to 16 percent, and you engage in physical activity, your cells fail to receive the oxygen needed to function correctly. So wearing masks is not indicated for any reason because masks represent slow suffocation. Not quite as bad as strangling a person or killing them outright by completely cutting off their breath, but across the board, health will be depressed, and death from all causes will increase.
Healthy People Have Little Problem with Viruses
Viruses of all types will get out of control in people who are vitamin D and oxygen-deficient and who are breathing back in their CO2. Add vitamin D deficiency to the mix, and we have a non-virus health crisis in the making. Its clear, no death from the coronavirus at vitamin D blood concentrations above 34 ng/ml. Light is essential; it is the backbone of life and can be used as a potent medicine against COVID-19. So keeping people indoors would never be the answer for any wise doctor.
WHO - World Unhealth Organization
When will we realize that health officials are death officials and that the World Health Organization is the World Unhealth Organization? Modern medicine is a death machine, and pharmaceutical terrorism has been behind human misery on a breathtaking scale for more years than most of us have been alive. The heads of the most prestigious medical journals in the world cannot trust the studies they publish, meaning the entire edifice of pharmaceutical medicine stands on quicksand.
The authorities have decided to pull the plug on life as we know it. The coronavirus by itself is not a problem for the majority, but the governmental and medical response to it will hurt everyone. Lock-downs and the wearing of masks will take a sledgehammer to human health.
Nutritional status is also being depressed as the food system is compromised by the lock-down, and that means immune systems are damaged. Starvation is an issue for millions more than before the lock-downs began, so no one can say nutrition does not matter.
Conclusion
Health officials are pulling a fast one on the human race and are getting away with it. They have taken over the world, taken away our freedoms, and are almost cheering as infection rates go up, and salivating waiting for the increase in deaths that are supposed to follow.
Health officials were not prepared medically speaking (no idea how to treat this or other viruses), and complicit in the creation of the virus. When the body count from starvation, increased suicides, and deaths from critical patients, who stay at home out of fear of going to the hospitals, we have one thing. But when we deprive humans of sunlight and oxygen while exposing them to dangerous levels of CO2, we might find ourselves witnessing eventual genocide.
Exceptionally Cruel and Insensitive Health Officials love scary predictions that do not come true and do not want to listen to anyone who disagrees with their insensible plans to destroy human civilization. They are destroyers of human existence, social activity, human happiness, and today we see even human health.
