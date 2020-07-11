Earth Changes
Lightning bolt kills 3, injures 7 others in West Bengal, India
Sat, 11 Jul 2020 14:13 UTC
The injured are undergoing treatment in the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, sources said. It is learnt that a team of around 30 workers were planting paddy in fields at around 4 pm, when rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed the area.
"All those working in the fields that time were seriously injured when lightning struck them and they were immediately taken to the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital, where three of them were declared dead," a police officer at the Raiganj police station said today.
Protest in Belgrade, Serbia, against return to Covid-19 'lockdown', 7 July 2020
Two days earlier lightning strikes killed 5 across northern Bangladesh.