Recently an individual with the Jewish Defense League (JDL) was filmed defacing the storefront of the Foodbenders sandwich shop in Toronto in broad daylight. Nothing has happened to the perpetrator but the restaurant has faced negative consequences.The anti-Palestinian lobby pounced on the #ZionistsNotWelcome hashtag and demanded food delivery services boycott the store. Submitting to the pressure, Uber Eats, Ritual, and DoorDash have cancelled their contract with the restaurant. (While "for non-racist shoppers" and "#ZionistsNotWelcome" are entirely legitimate statements, they are near impossible to enforce and it is questionable to block someone with racist views from purchasing a sandwich, as Hawkins immediately explained.)In November JDL supporters attacked peaceful pro-Palestinian activists protesting a presentation by Israeli military reservists at York University. One of the victims was reportedly knocked unconscious.The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, B'nai B'rith, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and a slew of other politicians have all condemned Foodbenders. Simultaneously, they have ignored the JDL's racism, further emboldening Toronto's most powerful far right organization. It seems, for them, Palestinian lives do not matter.