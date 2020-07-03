The mayor of an eastern Arizona town says he has no plans to cancel a slew of coming summer events or require masks, even as COVID-19 cases soar throughout the state.Eagar Mayor Bryce Hamblin said in a statement Thursday that the town's coming Fourth of July parade will continue as planned and residents will not be required to wear masks.Since COVID-19 cases have continued to increase in Arizona, Maricopa County and cities throughout the state have mandated masks in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also state everyone should wear a mask when out in public.The town of approximately 5,000 is in eastern Arizona's Apache County, bordering New Mexico. The county has reported approximately 2,300 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Up to 10 cases have been reported in Eagar, but the neighboring city of Show Low reported nearly 150 confirmed cases.Hamblin said he does not think the virus is fake and that it "has drastic negative effects on the health of some of the individuals that contract it," but continued to say that the U.S. is having its first "political pandemic."Neither Hamblin, the city manager nor any other municipal official responded to a request for comment from The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.Follow reporter Audrey Jensen on Twitter at @Audreyj101.