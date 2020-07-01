© Christopher Thomond/The Guardian



Jewish burials in the UK between March and May were more than double the number recorded in the same period last year, revealing the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on the community.It said the figures suggested the Jewish community had suffered 2.5 times as many deaths as a result of the pandemic than the non-Jewish population.Jewish males had a mortality rate of 187.9 deaths per 100,000, compared with 92.6 deaths per 100,000 for Christian males.For Jewish females, the rate was 94.3 deaths per 100,000, compared with 54.6 deaths per 100,000 for Christian females.Celebrations to mark the Jewish festival of Purim, which took place in early March, are thought to have contributed to the spread the virus in the Jewish population. Large numbers of Jews attended synagogues and celebratory events involving singing and dancing during the holiday.Some ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities, which rarely engage with the media and have limited access to the internet, were slow to heed advice on physical distancing and self-isolation for those with symptoms.Marie van der Zyl, the president of the Board of Deputies, said on Tuesday: "The reopening of some synagogues this Shabbat will come as a relief to many of us, as some aspects of our Jewish way of life return to normal."But as these figures show, we have disproportionately lost loved ones, friends and family as a community. It is critical we follow government guidance and caution going forward to save lives."