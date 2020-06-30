© Sputnik / Timur Batyrshin

Genetic predisposition, as well as the blood group to which the patient belongs, determines the risk a person has of dying from coronavirus, that's according to a top Russian expert.Mikhail Churnosov says that about 90 percent of human diseases are of a genetic nature and Covid-19 is no exception in this regard. Almost anyone can get the coronavirus, but some people have a sensitivity to this disease due to factors in their genome.He also stated that members of the second blood (A) group are most susceptible to coronavirus.Previously, Iranian scientists have speculated on the connection blood type has with mortality from Covid-19.