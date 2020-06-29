Other studies show that combinations of Vitamin D, magnesium, and B12 administered to older COVID-19 patients were associated with a significant reduction in the proportion of patients with clinical deterioration requiring oxygen and intensive care support.
Ten years ago, Dr. Mark Hymen wrote, "I find it very funny that more doctors are not clued into the benefits of magnesium because we use it all the time in conventional medicine. But we never stop to think about why or how important it is to our general health or why it helps our bodies function better."
Mainstream attitudes toward supplements try to dumb us down, like a recent New York Times essay. Too few regular doctors prescribe magnesium. Too few psychologists and psychiatrists prescribe magnesium. A lot of people die from magnesium deficiencies, many more than from the coronavirus. As the only living author of two books on magnesium, I am in a position to make such a statement. The last thing our present generation of health officials wants to count is death from a lack of magnesium. Engine blocks seize without oil. It's the same with human physiology, it seizes without enough magnesium in the cells, and the heart certainly goes into cardiac arrest if magnesium levels drop in the blood.
Magnesium is so essential for our health, especially now in times of high stress (stress increases the biological need for more magnesium) that instead of running out to the store to buy toilet paper, one should get on the Internet and buy all the magnesium you can. The longer you want to live/stay healthy, the more you should buy because magnesium can save you when the system of expensive modern medicine fails.
It does seem that the pandemic is leading to economic collapse and a full societal breakdown. It is essential to stock up on medicines that can help you survive it all.
Saving Lives?
Heath authorities are not interested in saving lives. If they were, they would have been prescribing magnesium for heart disease, and that alone would have saved millions of lives of the last few decades. Death from cancer and diabetes would also have been reduced. However, the terrorism of pharmaceutical interests prohibits modern medicine from using the best medications that they already have, which are hidden behind the curtains in ICU and emergency departments. The best are bicarbonates, magnesium, vitamins C and D, injectable selenium, potassium, oxygen, and iodine
A study published in The Lancet reported the effects of a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study in 2,316 patients with suspected myocardial infarction. The dose of magnesium was high (about 8.7 grams given intravenously over 24 hours), but the results were remarkable: magnesium reduced cardiovascular mortality by 25 percent. Teo and colleagues, in an analysis of seven clinical studies, concluded that magnesium (in doses of 5-10 grams by intravenous infusion) reduced the odds of death by an astounding 55%.
Dr. Sarah Myhill has been using I.V. magnesium in her general practice for over 20 years for both acute and chronic problems. She uses it for all patients with acute chest pain (unless the blood pressure is low), acute heart failure, pulmonary embolus, and acute asthma. Myhill says, "It is a potent vasodilator - i.e., it opens up all the blood vessels. Indeed patients can feel their blood vessels dilating as I give them the magnesium - they warm up all over! This has the immediate effect of reducing the work of the heart and opening up the collateral circulation of the heart. Most of the patients with acute heart attacks have their pain completely relieved by I.V. magnesium."
Elevating Supplementation to the Level of Medicine
We will talk about the various forms below, but what I want to speak about is the importance of dosages. Most people either do not take magnesium supplements or do not take enough robbing themselves of the medical and health benefits of magnesium.
New instructions for magnesium supplementation elevated to the level of magnesium medicine are:
Oral consumption taken to bowel tolerance: Magnesium is the perfect medicine for constipation because high levels loosen the intestines. Thus like vitamin C, one can navigate oral dosage through reaching the level of intake that provokes the loosening of the stools. Then back down the dosage, let the body get used to it, then slowly increase again to bowel tolerance. I use magnesium chloride or magnesium bicarbonate, but all forms are useful to one degree or another.Magnesium chloride has the advantage of being administered intravenously, intramuscularly, orally, as well as vaporized through a nebulizer, and as a lotion transdermally. In anesthesia and intensive care, the preferred administration route is IV.
Orally administered magnesium dosage levels can be increased gradually over time from about 250 to 500 mg elemental magnesium/day to between about 600 mg and about 5000 mg/day of magnesium. Wherein each orally administered daily dosage amount is divided into smaller doses and orally administered several times per day. One retired doctor with diabetic neuropathy was able to tolerate up to 20 grams a day in this way and was able to control his neuropathy. The reason for his high levels was that he had what is called magnesium wasting disease.
Because oral dosages are limited by bowel tolerance, it is helpful to use transdermal applications. One can spray magnesium oil topically and sit in the sun or have someone massage the magnesium oil in for the most delightful medical treatment. One can also load one's baths in magnesium and bicarbonate.
In one study, a dosage of 250 mg two times daily of magnesium administered orally produced adverse intestinal effects in 45.7% of subjects. If one has cancer or any other severe disease, magnesium administered intravenously is a good option for dramatic results, including diabetic control.
Comment: Magnesium is also vitally important if you are trying to optimize Vitamin D levels, as you won't be able to without sufficient magnesium! - Having sufficient Vitamin D makes you less susceptible to infections! More information on this essential nutrient: