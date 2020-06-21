Society's Child
Shootings surge in NYC amid disbanding of NYPD's plainclothes anti-crime unit
New York Post
Fri, 19 Jun 2020 19:04 UTC
By comparison, the same week last year there were only 12 shootings for the entire week.
In the most recent reported shooting, at 4 p.m. Friday in East New York, Brooklyn, a 27-year-old man died of multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, face and leg in front of 640 Stanley Avenue.
A 17-year-old boy who was also shot there was in stable condition, police said.
"This is what the politicians wanted — no bail, nobody in Rikers, cops not arresting anyone," one angry law enforcement source said Friday.
"All those things equal people walking around on the street with guns, shooting each other."
The shooting spree includes at least five murders, sources told The Post.
One murder happened Monday at 10 p.m. on Franklin Avenue in The Bronx, where a 34-year-old man was fatally shot in the back and hip; a second shooting victim at that scene was hospitalized.
De Blasio says cops should stay in schools to protect kids, in contrast to his police commissioner
There was another slaying early Wednesday outside a Brooklyn party, where a well-liked Queens-based DJ, Jomo Glasgow, 35, was fatally shot in the torso in front of a house party on East 49th Street near Snyder Avenue.
The dying victim had managed to drag himself around the block before collapsing, police said. A second victim, a man in his 30s, was shot in the buttocks outside the same party.
Members of the NYPD's anti-crime unit were reassigned to uniformed patrol duties on Monday — part of what Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called a "seismic" shift affecting some 600 cops.
The week's shootings include an incident from 3 a.m. Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens. A 29-year-old man there suffered a graze wound to the chest and a gunshot to the right shoulder.
On Thursday night alone, there were at least five shootings just in Brooklyn.
At 7:30 p.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, a 30-year-old man was shot in the chin.
At 9:24 p.m. on East 93rd Street in Brownsville, a 36-year-old man was shot.
At 10:23 p.m. on Albany Avenue in Crown Heights, a 20-year-old man was shot in the arm and leg.
At 10:30 p.m. at Bushwick Avenue and Cornelia Street in Bushwick, a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm.
Just before midnight, at Marcus Garvey Boulevard and Gates Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg.
The shootings continued into the morning on Friday.
At 1:30 a.m., a 26-year-old man showed up at Jamaica Hospital in Queens with a gunshot wound to the right foot.
At 2:40 a.m. Friday on the Upper West Side, a 20-year-old man was shot in the left heel at the Wise Towers housing project on West 90th Street.
There have been 97 shootings this month so far, compared to 89 for the whole month of June last year.
Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy, Joe Marino and Laura Italiano
