Target 5 has discovered that an alarming number of U.S. troops are having severe reactions to some of the vaccines they receive in preparation for going overseas.A shot from a syringe is leaving some U.S. servicemen and women on the brink of death."When the issue, I believe, of the use of the vaccine comes out, I believe it will make the Walter Reed scandal pale in comparison," said the health officer.Lance Corporal David Fey, 20, has dialysis three days a week. His kidneys are failing, his military career is over, and he feels like his country abandoned him."I can't look at my old pictures. I really can't," said Fey. "I start looking at my old pictures, and I start crying."Fey grew up amid the farm fields of Clermont County."I never missed a day at school," he said. "I was never sick. I was never sick."A passion for sports and a sense of patriotism prompted the Blanchester High School athlete to join the Marines the day he turned 18."I looked at every branch, but I wanted the Marine Corps, because the Marine Corps was the few and the proud," said Fey.Fey said he loved every minute of boot camp and combat training at 29 Palms in California. But on Nov. 28, 2005, his life would change forever."They asked us our name. We stood on these yellow footprints, and they gave us this shot, and we got the rest of the day off," he recalled.Three weeks later, Fey was back in Clermont County on his death bed at Clinton Memorial Hospital. His kidneys were failing, and his body was so swollen that it left stretch marks."I would pray a lot," said Fey's mother, Cindy. "I would pray a lot, 'God take him.' When I couldn't hug my son because he would scream in pain or yell at me for touching him and stuff, I used to pray to God, 'just take him tonight.'"Cindy Fey began pouring over medical records in search of answers. She said the shot was never listed in he son's medical records.But as Target 5 discovered, theThe Department of Defense stated that "all service members' vaccinations are documented in the individual's permanent medical record." But Fey's military medical records revealed no shot on that day. Another Marine in Fey's unit told Target 5 that there is no shot listed in his medical records either and also said that theWhen Cindy Fey called the U.S. Marine Hospital in 29 Palms to find out what kind of vaccine her son was given, she was told that the information was confidential.The military official who spoke to Target 5 on the condition of anonymity said that it was not surprising that nothing appeared originally in Fey's records."We have a lovely term for that," he said. "We call it C.Y.A. That's unfortunately an S.O.P. in the military."Fey is one of a growing number of U.S. servicemen and women who are getting sick after receiving vaccines. And the highly praised Department of Defense medical officer who spoke with Target 5 said that theThe Department of Defense said that it encourages "healthcare workers and vaccine recipients to report adverse (reactions) events." But the military never reported Fey's reaction to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the FDA."I see the way the propaganda and information war is waged against America's sons and daughters and how patients are treated who claim to be injured from a vaccine," said the unidentified health officer. "That's troubling. That should trouble America." The officer said those who have claimed to have had adverse reactions to shots are treated like it is all in their heads.Asked whether servicemen and women are receiving experimental vaccines, the officer said, "I would hope to God not.The Department of Defense maintains that the vaccines given to U.S. troops are safe.Meanwhile, Fey is still waiting for a kidney transplant."My biggest wish -- just to get up and be without pain," he said. "To get up and just be happy again."Fey's mother has been in contact with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in an effort to receive some answers. Target 5 contacted Brown's office and received the following statement:"My office is in frequent communication with the Marine Corps and the family, and we've requested answers to the family's specific questions. I have also assisted Mr. Fey in receiving his VA benefits for health care, service-connected disability, and education assistance. His mother has been a strong advocate on his behalf, and I look forward to continuing working with her to resolve outstanding issues. It is imperative that everything possible is done to keep the brave men and women serving in our military safe."