Society's Child
Alarming number of US soldiers have severe reactions to vaccines, health officer suspects military experimenting on troops
WLWT5
Tue, 08 May 2007 12:53 UTC
"This is the worst cover-up in the history of the military," said an unidentified military health officer who fears for his job.
A shot from a syringe is leaving some U.S. servicemen and women on the brink of death.
"When the issue, I believe, of the use of the vaccine comes out, I believe it will make the Walter Reed scandal pale in comparison," said the health officer.
Lance Corporal David Fey, 20, has dialysis three days a week. His kidneys are failing, his military career is over, and he feels like his country abandoned him.
"I can't look at my old pictures. I really can't," said Fey. "I start looking at my old pictures, and I start crying."
Fey grew up amid the farm fields of Clermont County.
"I never missed a day at school," he said. "I was never sick. I was never sick."
A passion for sports and a sense of patriotism prompted the Blanchester High School athlete to join the Marines the day he turned 18.
"I looked at every branch, but I wanted the Marine Corps, because the Marine Corps was the few and the proud," said Fey.
Fey said he loved every minute of boot camp and combat training at 29 Palms in California. But on Nov. 28, 2005, his life would change forever. Fey was one of a group of Marines who lined up for an undisclosed shot.
"They asked us our name. We stood on these yellow footprints, and they gave us this shot, and we got the rest of the day off," he recalled. "After that shot, I started swelling up. I gained 30 pounds of water. My eyes swelled up where I couldn't see. I started snoring. I developed a rash on my hand."
Three weeks later, Fey was back in Clermont County on his death bed at Clinton Memorial Hospital. His kidneys were failing, and his body was so swollen that it left stretch marks.
"I would pray a lot," said Fey's mother, Cindy. "I would pray a lot, 'God take him.' When I couldn't hug my son because he would scream in pain or yell at me for touching him and stuff, I used to pray to God, 'just take him tonight.'"
Cindy Fey began pouring over medical records in search of answers. She said the shot was never listed in he son's medical records. The military claimed he never received a shot.
But as Target 5 discovered, the military's story would change.
The Department of Defense stated that "all service members' vaccinations are documented in the individual's permanent medical record." But Fey's military medical records revealed no shot on that day. Another Marine in Fey's unit told Target 5 that there is no shot listed in his medical records either and also said that the people who administered the shot never told his unit what it was.
When Cindy Fey called the U.S. Marine Hospital in 29 Palms to find out what kind of vaccine her son was given, she was told that the information was confidential.
Eleven months later, her son's medical records were mysteriously changed with a handwritten notation indicating that the mystery shot was a flu vaccine.
The military official who spoke to Target 5 on the condition of anonymity said that it was not surprising that nothing appeared originally in Fey's records.
"We have a lovely term for that," he said. "We call it C.Y.A. That's unfortunately an S.O.P. in the military."
Fey is one of a growing number of U.S. servicemen and women who are getting sick after receiving vaccines. And the highly praised Department of Defense medical officer who spoke with Target 5 said that the number is up in the thousands. The symptoms range from joint aches and pains and arthritic symptoms to death.
The Department of Defense said that it encourages "healthcare workers and vaccine recipients to report adverse (reactions) events." But the military never reported Fey's reaction to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the FDA.
"I see the way the propaganda and information war is waged against America's sons and daughters and how patients are treated who claim to be injured from a vaccine," said the unidentified health officer. "That's troubling. That should trouble America." The officer said those who have claimed to have had adverse reactions to shots are treated like it is all in their heads.
Asked whether servicemen and women are receiving experimental vaccines, the officer said, "I would hope to God not. But from what I've seen, I would have to say yes."
The Department of Defense maintains that the vaccines given to U.S. troops are safe.
Meanwhile, Fey is still waiting for a kidney transplant.
"My biggest wish -- just to get up and be without pain," he said. "To get up and just be happy again."
Fey's mother has been in contact with U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in an effort to receive some answers. Target 5 contacted Brown's office and received the following statement:
"My office is in frequent communication with the Marine Corps and the family, and we've requested answers to the family's specific questions. I have also assisted Mr. Fey in receiving his VA benefits for health care, service-connected disability, and education assistance. His mother has been a strong advocate on his behalf, and I look forward to continuing working with her to resolve outstanding issues. It is imperative that everything possible is done to keep the brave men and women serving in our military safe."
Comment: The following 2007 news video documents the number of troops having severe reactions to vaccines:
A growing number of scientists are providing evidence that Covid-19 was engineered in a lab. While many are pointing the finger at China, some epidemiologists suspect that US soldiers were infected via an experimental vaccine and may have unwittingly carried the virus to China during the military games last October. Considering the military's past history, this is a distinct possibility:
- Did COVID-19 escape Fort Detrick vaccine trial? Evidence that virus originated in US bioweapons lab
- CDC suddenly shuts down US Army's Fort Detrick bioweapons lab due to 'lapses in safety'
- U.S. conducted biological weapons research at least until 2003 despite 1969 presidential order, 1972 treaty
- A brief and horrific history of biological weapons and warfare
- Fort Detrick's mind-blowing, murderous history
- U.S. Army refuses to provide soldiers with medical care after admitting to have secretly experimented on them
- Did psychopath Rockefeller create the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918?
Reader Comments
Lipds are so important for JOINT lubrication and our brains are 95% lipid! Squalene adjuvant flu shots were tested / used in europe too, around the same time frame. So, you inject squalene and other ingredients to ramp up immune response (causing auto-immune disease), and since squalene is included, you develop ANTIBODIES AGAINST YOUR OWN BODY's LIPIDS. As far as I am aware, they discontinued experimenting with this adjuvant because side effects became too noticeable. But NOW, they are growing flu vaccines (some varieties of vaccines) using dog kidney tissue. Will result in life threatening allergies to "man's best friend." Which is why they are now promoting robot fidos as companions for people????? (article somewhere yesterday I didn't read but someone told me about).
RC
(I was acutely aware of every bit of that, as when they got rid of college draft exemption, it was going to be pointing at me and my brother.)
R.C.
Good archive find, SOTT!
R.C.