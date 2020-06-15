© Getty Images / Hans Neleman

Despite Moscow and Beijing's cultivation of friendship in recent years, there's still competition between the two powers. The arrest of the president of Russia's Arctic Academy of Sciences on treason charges serves as a reminder.Valery Mitko, 78, is currently under house arrest, accused of selling classified information on submarines to China. His lawyer Ivan Pavlov explained that he was first detained in February, and a June 5 court decision prolonged his confinement until October. Mitko faces up to 20-years in prison, if found guilty.Under terms of house arrest, the academy president is not allowed to go for a walk or use communication devices. Mitko is also forbidden to talk to his children, who are considered witnesses by the investigation.Interfax sys that Mitko served on ships, submarines, and within navy institutions from 1963 to 1994, before entering academia." Since 2016, Mitko has been teaching at the Dalian Maritime University in China, as a visiting professor.