Air Traffic Control at Waterford Airport say they haven't received reports of unusual activity in the skies of Waterford City.

They were responding to claims that a very loud noise, described as being like an explosion was heard at around half past ten last night.

Mystery surrounds the noise, heard by people in the city centre, Ferrybank and in the Dunmore Road and Tramore Road areas.

It has been described by some who heard it as a 'sonic boom'.

People took to social media to describe the incident, however Waterford Gardai say they didn't receive any reports from the public.

One Facebook user in Ursuline Court caught the sound on video.