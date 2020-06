Thousands of 'black trans lives matter' protesters gathered outside of the Brooklyn museum on Sunday.The protesters were shoulder-to-shoulder and not practicing social distancing.Watch:Watch:Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters just burned, looted and pillaged New York City, but Cuomo is threatening party goers in the Hamptons who dare violate social distancing orders.Crooked Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. recently announced But if New Yorkers dare violate social distancing orders while attending a party, they will be punished.This is pure Marxism."We have received 25,000 complaints of reopening violations," Cuomo said in a tweet.Cuomo called out party goers in the Hamptons."The violation complaints are predominantly from Manhattan & the Hamptons. Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws."he said.