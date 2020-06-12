Society's Child
Police search Baltimore family's home after BB gun spotted in 11yo child's online class
RT
Fri, 12 Jun 2020 19:18 UTC
Courtney Lancaster Sperry, a Navy veteran of four years, was shocked when police arrived at her doorstep unannounced last month, asking to search her home and speak to her 11-year-old son.
The incident has sparked outrage across Twitter and Facebook, as many called for the school administrators to be fired for "spying on kids," while others want the police officers to be fired for conducting a warrantless search of private property over a frivolous claim. Sperry herself was also criticized for entertaining the invasion of privacy in the first place.
The mother claimed the officers were "appalled at the call" to her home but that they commended her son for his "respect and understanding" of the BB guns which had apparently offended some members of staff at the boy's school, Seneca Elementary, none of whom contacted Sperry or her partner with any concerns.
"I found out that screenshots of my MINOR CHILD'S BEDROOM was taken by BCPS and BCPS is refusing to provide me with those pictures because it is not 'part of the student's record,'" an irate Sperry posted on Facebook.
"Screenshots are being taken of minor children in their bedrooms?"
Principal Jason Feiler reportedly called the police, claiming that "just as [Sperry's son] cannot BRING guns to school, he cannot BRING them to virtual meetings as well and this is in the handbook," according to Sperry.
The police carried out a 20-minute search of the home despite no criminal wrongdoing alleged, no probable cause, and no warrant, and left without so much as a warning issued.
"I feel extremely violated and so does my son," Sperry said of the incident, adding that her fifth-grader son is also a boy scout who also trains in archery who, like many of his peers, has been engaged in virtual learning since schools shut down in March.
"Virtual learning may work well for you, but make sure nothing in your home offends anyone and you may spend the next couple of weeks circumventing the invasion and violation that I did today," Sperry said, raising additional concerns about who is on the calls, how many people could view them or view content from the lessons and what becomes of any content captured during class time.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Discovery of oldest bow and arrow technology in Eurasia
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Over 1,470 houses, 3 bridges destroyed or damaged by flash floods in Gorontalo Province, Indonesia
- The parallels between Minneapolis and Jerusalem are more than skin deep
- Rare tornado filmed in Gavar, Armenia
- Police search Baltimore family's home after BB gun spotted in 11yo child's online class
- EU formally accepts UK will not seek extension to Brexit transition period
- Revealed: Baby animals knowingly killed by British military in Cyprus
- US senators float idea of refusing to pay back $1 trillion debt to China
- Syria and Caesar's Law: Who it targets and its affect President Assad
- Twitter removes thousands of accounts claiming 'state-linked information ops'... gets help from proven US disinfo firm
- Return to cold war? House Republicans' National Security Strategy labels Russia a 'sponsor of terror', more sanctions
- Trump gives go-ahead for sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case - nothing to hide?
- Even during pandemic IDF soldiers routinely destroy families' water supply at Kafr Qadum
- Best of the Web: Eight big reasons critical race theory is terrible for dealing with racism
- Delusional Seattle councilwoman demands police permanently surrender East Precinct building to leftist rioters
- Human eggs prefer some men's sperm over others, research shows
- 2 tornadoes touch down in southwestern Ontario
- Turning point: US corporate media, controlled by the radical left, has everyone resigning
- Moral decadency: Israel's execution of autistic man is the norm, not the exception
- The parallels between Minneapolis and Jerusalem are more than skin deep
- EU formally accepts UK will not seek extension to Brexit transition period
- US senators float idea of refusing to pay back $1 trillion debt to China
- Syria and Caesar's Law: Who it targets and its affect President Assad
- Twitter removes thousands of accounts claiming 'state-linked information ops'... gets help from proven US disinfo firm
- Return to cold war? House Republicans' National Security Strategy labels Russia a 'sponsor of terror', more sanctions
- Trump gives go-ahead for sanctions over ICC Afghanistan war crimes case - nothing to hide?
- Georgia's fugitive president shares tips on police reform with US, fails to mention prison rapes, protest crackdowns on his watch
- Trump finalizing executive order calling on police to use 'force with compassion'
- The farce grinds on: MH17 trial includes Ukraine Secret Service telephone tapes, witness tampering, hatred for Russians
- Kamala Harris: Trump throwing white supremacists a 'welcome home party' with Tulsa rally
- Flashback: Kamala Harris prosecuted a mentally ill woman shot by SF police. The jury didn't buy it
- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says Taliban prisoner release will be completed soon, peace talks to restart afterward
- Russia did not hand over satellite images, MH17 court told, the US and China also
- Former MI6's Sir Dearlove joins anti-China counter-gang operation to misinform the world about COVID-19 origins
- Best of the Web: FBI spread claim Trump worked with Russia, declassified document shows
- Liberal leaders aiding and abetting rioters just the latest campaign strategy to usurp Trump
- US-led coalition halves military presence in Iraq, Pentagon also mulling troop reduction
- Corona Scare Show Continues... Dr. Fauci says coronavirus turned 'out to be my worst nightmare' and it 'isn't over'
- AIPAC tells US lawmakers what's acceptable criticism on annexation of West Bank
- Police search Baltimore family's home after BB gun spotted in 11yo child's online class
- Revealed: Baby animals knowingly killed by British military in Cyprus
- Even during pandemic IDF soldiers routinely destroy families' water supply at Kafr Qadum
- Best of the Web: Eight big reasons critical race theory is terrible for dealing with racism
- Delusional Seattle councilwoman demands police permanently surrender East Precinct building to leftist rioters
- Turning point: US corporate media, controlled by the radical left, has everyone resigning
- Moral decadency: Israel's execution of autistic man is the norm, not the exception
- Melinda Gates: Black people must be vaccinated first for COVID-19 right after healthcare workers
- Kailee Scales, Managing Director for BLM, roasted for dodges on finances and antisemitism
- Paso Robles, California: Suspect dead after shootouts with the police, 3 officers injured
- Donations to Black Lives Matter are funneled through a Democratic fundraising group
- Instant Karma? 'Warlord' of Seattle Autonomous Zone struggles to be the police he hates as real cops have 2nd thoughts
- Cost of Riots: Mayor Lightfoot pleads with Walmart, Other Retailers to not abandon Chicago
- Man who claimed George Floyd and Derek Chauvin "bumped heads" changes story
- 'Like living in prison': Refugees from jihadist-ruled Idlib share stories of oppression
- BA, easyJet and Ryanair begin court action over UK quarantine rules - no scientific evidence
- MSM's favorite feminist bully Anita Sarkeesian trashes 'abusive' Cards Against Humanity co-creator, but only after taking his cash
- Giving in to the woke mob: College apologizes for letting cops use restrooms, country band Lady Antebellum changes name, Fawlty Towers scrubs episodes
- Satire: Man burns his entire book collection to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters
- 'Literally putting a band-aid on racism': Iconic bandage company goes woke in latest corporate pander-fest
- Discovery of oldest bow and arrow technology in Eurasia
- London's oldest theatre discovered in East End excavation
- Whites were slaves in North Africa before blacks were slaves in the New World
- Por-Bajin: Insights into abandoned, 1,300 year old, Uyghur island complex in Siberia revealed by radiocarbon dating spikes
- 13,000 year old bird figurine is earliest Chinese artwork ever discovered
- Best of the Web: The youth of China were the enforcers of Mao's cultural revolution
- Complete map of Roman city revealed by radar for first time
- Best of the Web: Secret Wars, Forgotten Betrayals, Global Tyranny. Who Is Really in Charge of the U.S. Military?
- The CIA Coup against 'The Most Loyal' Ally' is history's warning in 2020
- Saxons did not invade Britain after Romans left
- The Sword of Damocles over Western Europe: Follow the trail of blood and oil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Ibn Arabi, the Unlimited Mercifier: Interview with Stephen Hirtenstein
- Best of the Web: To understand Iran's 150-year fight, follow the trail of blood and oil
- Aguada Fenix: Major discovery of oldest and largest ceremonial structure in Mexico
- Evidence for oldest prehistoric textiles in Scotland discovered in Orkney
- How Barack Obama destroyed Libya
- 'Lady in the well' sheds light on ancient human population movements
- Rethinking Easter Island's historic collapse
- Rare Roman board game found in high status cremation pit in Norway
- Cannabis and Frankincenses found at 2,700 year old Judahite shrine of Biblical Arad
- Human eggs prefer some men's sperm over others, research shows
- Ancient mud reveals reason for sudden collapse of Mayan Empire
- Giant structures deep beneath Earth's surface discovered
- Meet the largest land-dwelling "bug" of all time
- Rocks on asteroid Bennu are cracking, surprising scientists
- Exotic fifth state of matter made on the International Space Station
- Scientists find new liquid phase of crystals
- Shock waves created in the lab mimic exploding stars
- New hints of volcanism under the heart of northern Europe
- Titan drifting away from Saturn faster than predicted
- USAF investigates hypersonic test mishap
- The new dogs? Foxes appear to be domesticating themselves
- Engineered protein blocks cancer growth and regenerates neurons
- Man-made: COVID-19 virus has properties that have never been found in nature before
- Radio signal from deep space repeats on 157-day cycle, scientists discover
- Paranoid asteroid: FIVE more space rocks headed towards Earth, highlighting need for planetary defense initiatives
- Carbon dating, the archaeological workhorse, is getting a major reboot
- Egg-based coating extends shelf life of perishables
- Hydrogen ice? Unheard-of composition could explain 'Oumuamua's weirdness
- Discovery of ancient super-eruptions indicates the Yellowstone hotspot may be waning says new study
- Over 1,470 houses, 3 bridges destroyed or damaged by flash floods in Gorontalo Province, Indonesia
- Rare tornado filmed in Gavar, Armenia
- 2 tornadoes touch down in southwestern Ontario
- Summer flood kills 1, causes heavy damage in Turkey's capital Ankara
- Astonishing, record-breaking gains continue across the Greenland Ice Sheet — MSM silent
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Plasma petroglyphs over Washington DC and summer snow
- Cars swept away, streets flooded with sewage as Corsica hit by flash floods
- Parts of northwestern Ontario receive 10 cm of June snow
- Why does Delhi keep getting hit by frequent earthquakes?
- Ice Age Farmer Report: GRAND SOLAR MINIMUM: Chinese HOARD grains after cold kills wheat - Growing zones shifting
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Mid Atlantic Ridge
- Summer flood hits Serbia's capital Belgrade
- Severe flood, hailstorm hits Morelia, Mexico
- Severe damage on melon crops caused by hailstorm in Murcia, Spain
- 'Rolling emergency' of locust swarms decimating Africa, Asia and Middle East
- Adelaide CBD records coldest morning since 1944
- Summer snow falls in Teller County, other parts of Colorado - at least 5 inches overnight
- At least 6 inches of June snowfall in 12 hours in southeast Wyoming
- Floods turn deadly in Accra, Ghana
- Powerful sandstorm slams Mandalgovĭ, Mongolia
- Bright fireball seen over Otaga Peninsula, New Zealand spurs rescue call
- Meteor fireball lights up skies in eastern US, burns so bright it was seen from Canada
- Home security camera records loud boom, flash of light over Altoona, Pennsylvania
- NASA asteroid tracker: 4 space rocks approaching, flying past Earth today
- Bright green fireball falls from the sky in North Texas
- Meteor fireball caught on camera over Armenia
- Large meteor fireball explodes spectacularly over northern Turkey
- Caught on camera: Meteor fireball spotted in skies near Taber, Alberta
- Residents in New Zealand report mystery fireball 'crashing' into river
- Was the mystery 'flaming' object spotted hurtling over Midlothian, UK a fireball?
- Mystery over loud boom heard along East Kent, UK coast
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Lockdown catastrophe: The need for resilient food systems
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Face Masks: Virtue Signalling Our Obedience to the New Normal
- MIT study: 24-hour fasting regenerates stem cells, doubles metabolism
- Historical court case: The fluoride cover up will soon be exposed
- When profits and politics drive science: Rushing a vaccine to market for a vanishing virus
- Mouthwash may mess with beneficial bacteria and blood pressure
- Mikhaila Peterson: Eat meat to save the world
- 'Genetic switch' link between anxiety and alcohol abuse identified
- Court overturns EPA approval of Bayer dicamba herbicide; says regulator "understated the risks"
- Member(s) of USDA committee blow whistle on serious flaws in dietary guidelines process
- Meat eaters tend to have better psychological health than vegetarians
- A low-carb strategy for fighting the pandemic's toll
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Covid Backtracking: Readjusting the Coronavirus Narrative
- NY State Bar Association's health law section report calls for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
- Could gut microbes be key to solving food allergies?
- Best of the Web: Why the public should rebel against forced vaccinations
- New Zealand man selling MMS bleach 'cure' for COVID-19 slammed by scientists
- COVID-19 vaccines: Continuing the long history of medical experimentation on children
- Bombshell study: Could half the uninfected population already be partially immune?
- First map of tumour microbiomes finds bacteria live in many cancers
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Flashback Best of the Web: Moral Outrage is Actually Self-Serving, NOT Altruistic, Say Psychologists
- Why evolutionary psychologists are wrong about COVID-19 leading women to cheat
- SOTT Focus: The World Desperately Needs The Wisdom of Bobby Kennedy, Now More Than Ever
- Music synchronizes brains of audiences with their performers
- New research shows for the evolution of intelligence, parents matter
- First-of-its-kind study hints at how psilocybin works in the brain to dissolve ego
- Strongest solar flares in years coincide with riots, reminding us that solar activity and unrest are historically linked
- Intelligence distribution: Why so few female CEOs? Same reason few women on death row
- Spiritual emergency: Western treatment of psychosis is thoroughly wrong-headed
- How kind is humankind? Kinder than we imagine
- The #1 myth about psychopaths and narcissists: What people get wrong
- Does science support miracles? New study documents a blind woman's healing
- Latest DMT study addresses eerie prevalence of hallucinations of 'interdimensional entities'
- Self-awareness: How and why you should cultivate it
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- Fox to digitally remove John McClane from all Die Hard movies
- Call Of Duty bans all firearms
- Lego announces new Riot City set with all police replaced by Antifa rioters
- Churchill statue upright status at risk
- Celebrities show solidarity with protesters by burning their own homes to the ground
- Clever church congregation avoids arrest by disguising themselves as rioters
- WHO scientists confirm coronavirus only spreads at conservative protests
- Jonathan Pie: The tale of Dominic Cummings
- Biden cuts hole in mask: 'Easier to sniff people's hair'
- Is that you, Joe? Biden's mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months
- Ancestry.com revokes genealogies of African-Americans who don't support Biden
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
Quote of the Day
I do believe that there will be a clash between East and West. I believe that there will be a clash between those who want freedom, justice and equality for everyone and those who want to continue the systems of exploitation. I believe that there will be that kind of clash, but I don't think that it will be based upon the color of the skin.
Recent Comments
"Welcome to the party, pal" LOL
I smelled women, One of my favorites....but not in a creepy, Joe Biden way LOL
When police have the legal cause to arrest, lethal force is very seldom needed. If police are being shot at, then sure, they can return fire in...
President' infinity and beyond'. While the police Compassionatley subjugate protesters while meaningfully staring into the eyes of their captives...
Zionists are the new Nazis.
Priceless?No. Values-less!
R.C.