At least one rocket was fired into the heavily fortified Green Zone compound in the Iraqi capital, with a loud blast reported in the area.A Katyusha rocket landed within the Green Zone in the early hours of Thursday morning, setting off sirens at the US embassy, Reuters reported, citing a witness. Nobody was killed in the blast, according to Iraq's Security Media Cell, which added that the rocket is believed to have been fired from a nearby sports stadium.A local reporter shared footage of the aftermath of the explosion, purporting to show smoke rising from the Green Zone, which houses a number of diplomatic facilities.The attack comes as Washington and Baghdad prepare to begin a new round of strategic talks later on Thursday, which among other things will discuss the "future presence of the United States forces in that country," according to the State Department.