The world is hurting right now, and everyone knows that the only thing that can heal the wound is big corporations announcing their positions on things.Well, we've taken a big step toward unity today as LEGO announced all building sets in the future would remove the police and replace them with rioters from groups such as Antifa. The new "LEGO Riot City" line of building bricks brings a real, police-less LEGO utopia right to your tabletop.The new playsets are completely police-free, showing us what peace and harmony could break out in our own world without law enforcement officers. The interactive buildings feature windows you can really break with a well-placed LEGO brick and tiny, cute Molotov cocktails your minifigs can toss to set the town aflame."LEGO City will now be policed entirely by concerned Antifa members," said a LEGO spokesperson. "It's important to remind our kids how toxic the police are and how much better it would be without them. Also, kids love destroying things so this should be a huge seller."One deluxe playset from the new Riot City line even comes with a special minifig that plays several soundbites including "Check your yellow privilege!" and "Brick lives matter!"