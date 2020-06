Pressure from default notices and follow-up actions like locking up stores or terminating leases was cited in the bankruptcies of Modell's Sporting Goods and Stage Stores Inc. Many chains stopped paying rent after the pandemic shuttered most U.S. stores, gambling that they could hold on to some cash before landlords demanded payment.

One month ago , when showing the uncanny correlation between defaults and the unemployment rates, we predicted that the number of Chapter 11 filings that is about to flood the US will be nothing short of biblical.All that was missing was a catalyst, one which according to Bloomberg arrived in late May as retail landlords started sending out thousands of default notices to tenants, who in turn experienced a collapse in foot traffic, sales and cash flow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and were simply unable to pay their debt obligations.According to Bloomberg , restaurants, department stores, apparel merchants and specialty chains have been receiving notices from landlords - some of whom have gone as long as three months without receiving rent."If the landlords don't put a pause on their actions, you're going to see more bankruptcies."Last Thursday, these anecdotal reports were confirmed by the American Bankruptcy Institute which announced that as expected, corporate bankruptcies soared during May, pushing the number of filings to levels recorded in the wake of the 2007-09 recession. According to figures from legal-services firm Epiq Global,The number of corporate bankruptcies in May was the highest since May 2011, when the great financial crisis was still impacting corporate viability.In addition to numerous small and medium business, several iconic companies also filed for bankruptcy last month, including retailers J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus and J.Crew along with the management company behind two leading Lasik surgery brands, the U.S. division of Le Pain Quotidien, Gold's Gym and drugmaker Akorn.A recent analysis from Goldman Sachs also found that the number of bankruptcy filings is now the highest since the financial crisis.Deborah Williamson, a San Antonio bankruptcy lawyer with Dykema Gossett PLLC, said that some of the business she has seen indicates more work in the future, even though some state and local governments have begun to relax stay-at-home orders that kept nonessential businesses closed and consumers out of brick-and-mortar stores."Hotels are not going to bounce back quickly. You're going to see a long-term effect on office space," she told the Journal. "The consequence of the quarantine around the world...It's not going to magically go away as you reopen."Bankruptcy lawyer James Conlan of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath said his group kept busy during May with work across a range of sectors, including energy, airlines, aircraft lessors, real estate, top automotive suppliers, hospitality and retail.While many of those firms struggled because of the pandemic-related downturn, some had borrowed heavily leading up to the trouble, he said.The wave of insolvencies is also at odds with U.S. credit markets, which are busier than ever:And while there is little hope for a V-shaped recovery for the broader economy, no matter what Friday's "erroneous" jobs report or the stock market suggest otherwise, one industry will be humming: bankruptcy lawyers and financial advisors. In fact, legal experts said they see no reason for the pace of corporate bankruptcies to slow in the coming months, especially as government relief programs taper off after July. The pace of filings will also be affected by the patience of lenders and landlords who might be willing to bend contracts and put off foreclosing, keeping firms out of bankruptcy."The Cares Act and other swift government measures have been successful in keeping consumers afloat during the crisis," said Amy Quackenboss, executive director of the American Bankruptcy Institute, which represents more than 12,000 professionals, in a statement."I think we're going to continue to see filings of at least the level we're seeing for a while," said Melanie Cyganowski, a former bankruptcy judge now with the Otterbourg law firm."If you know someone at the bankruptcy courts, be sure to thank them," Duston McFaul, a partner at law firm Sidley Austin, told Bloomberg. "They're already over-stretched and we're only in the first inning."