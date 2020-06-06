© Reuters / Marco Bello

While the US unemployment rate slightly dropped from April's high, it might be too early to pop the champagne as the rise in businesses bankruptcies still threatens to shake the labor market, RT's Boom Bust has learned.Figures released on Friday showed that the US regained around 2.5 million jobs, surprising analysts who expected another dramatic plunge. The jobs numbers have sent US stocks higher, with the Dow Jones closing over 800 points up.