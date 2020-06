© Western Virginia Regional Jail



A sexually frustrated Virginia man blew off a hand while trying to make homemade explosives — ones he planned to use in a revenge attack on "hot cheerleaders," according to federal prosecutors.Instead, they found evidence of a recent explosion, with explosives materials, rusty nails, pipes and pieces of flesh, prosecutors said.They also found parts of a scorched letter that referenced tension "as he now approached the stage of hot cheerleaders," according to court documents. Rodger killed himself in 2014 after killing six, including two women outside a sorority house near Santa Barbara, California.Carini was charged with making false statements to law enforcement. Online court records show he is being held in custody pending appointment of an attorney.