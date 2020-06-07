Earth Changes
Lightning kills 9 people in Sylhet, Bangladesh - at least 50 killed in 3 days across the country
The Independent (Bangladesh)
Sat, 06 Jun 2020 09:21 UTC
Of the victims, an elderly person is of Sayestaganj upazila, one of Chunarughat and two teenagers of Ajmeriganj under Habiganj district; one youth of Dharmapasha under Sunamganj district; two of Baralekha upazila and one of Kamalganj under Moulvibazar and one school-boy of Balaganj in Sylhet district, police and hospital sources said.
Robert Fitzgerald Kennedy, assassinated 5 June 1968
He who allows oppression shares the crime.
- Desiderius Erasmus
Comment: A day earlier 16 were killed by strikes while 24 hours prior to that at least 25 succumbed to hits.