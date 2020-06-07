Nine persons have been killed in lightning today in different places in four districts under Sylhet division.Of the victims, an elderly person is of Sayestaganj upazila, one of Chunarughat and two teenagers of Ajmeriganj under Habiganj district; one youth of Dharmapasha under Sunamganj district; two of Baralekha upazila and one of Kamalganj under Moulvibazar and one school-boy of Balaganj in Sylhet district, police and hospital sources said.