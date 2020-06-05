The deceased were all out during a thunderstorm on Thursday afternoonAt least 25 people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Mymensingh, Bogra, Habiganj, Kushtia, Noakhali, Chapainawabganj, Tangail, Pabna and Moulvibazar on Thursday.In Mymensingh, three people - two teenagers and a cattle trader - were killed in Fulbaria upazila.The deceased are cattle trader Motaleb, 50, Robin, 13, and Imran, of the same upazila, confirmed Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fulbaria Police Station, confirmed the deaths, reports a Mymensingh correspondent."Around 2pm, cattle trader Motaleb was hit by a lightning strike while he was in his field and sustained severe injuries. He died on his way to the hospital," said the OC.Motaleb was a resident of Junglebari village.Robin was hit by a lightning strike around 3pm as he was playing near their home at Achim Patuli village and he died on the spot, Azizur added.The police officer said around 3:30pm Imran got hit by a lightning strike while flying kites near his home in Biddyananda village, and he died on the spot as well.Azizur added that the bodies remained at their respective homes.In Bogra, four farmers were killed and three other injured separate incidents of lightning strikes.The deceased are Moklechhar Rahman, 55, of Kahaloo, Nurul Islam, 40, of Shahjahanpur, Lebu Mondol, 35, of Sariakandi and Abdus Salam, 55, of Dhunot confirmed police and local public representatives.Kahaloo police station OC Zia Latiful Islam said: "The farmers were all working outside during a thunderstorm in the afternoon."In Habiganj, three people—including a child and two teenagers—were killed and two others injured in Bahubal and Ajmiriganj upazila.The deceased are Wakaid Miya, 11, and Narach Miya, 17 of Bahubal, and Lilu Miya of Ajmiriganj, confirmed police.Police said the deceased were all out on haors, fishing during a thunderstorm in the afternoon.In Kushtia, two people were killed while walking their cows back to their homes during a thunderstorm in Kumarkhali upazila.The deceased are Faruk Mondol, 30, of Sadipur and Shafi Mondol, 45, of Nandalal, confirmed Sadipur Union Parishad Chairman Tofazzel Hossain.In Noakhali, a day labourer was killed while he was working during a thunderstorm in Swarna Dwip in Hatiya upazila.The deceased is Rafiq Ullah, 40 of Subarnachar upazila, confirmed Hatiya police station OC Abul Khair.In Chapainawabganj, a woman was killed after she was struck by lightning in front of her house in Shibganj upazila.The deceased is Piara Begun, 33, of Char Paka, confirmed Shibganj police station OC Shamsul Alam Shah.In Tangail, four people, including a schoolboy, were killed in Sadar, Delduar, Nagarpur, and Ghatail upazila.The deceased include Md Anik, 15, a ninth-grader of Sadar, Sokhina Begum, 45, of Ghatail, and Nasir Miya, 35, of Nagarpur.In Naogaon, a farmer was killed when he was out fishing during a thunderstorm in Raninagar upazilaThe deceased Mizanur Rahman, 40, was declared dead at the upazila health complex, confirmed Dr Jony Hossain of the emergency department.In Pabna, four people were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Atghoria, Chatmohar, Sujanagar and Ataikula upazilas.The deceased were identified as Hashem, 37, of Atgoria upazila, Jalil Ali Sardar, 50, of Sujanagar, Shariful Islam, 19, of Chatmohar and Moniruzzaman Moni, 19, of Telegram village under Ataikula police station.Locals said lightning bolts hit three of the deceased when they were returning home from working in the fields and another was hit while he was flying kites.A seven-year-old boy Hridoy is currently undergoing treatment at Atghoria Upazila Health Complex after being injured from a lightning strike.In Moulvibazar, a seventh grader school student was killed in Kamolganj upazila when he was hit by a lightning bolt.Zuber, son of Amin Uddin Bepari in Ujirpur village, was hit by the bolt when he was bringing cattle from a field, said Kamolganj police station OC Md Arifur Rahman quoting locals.