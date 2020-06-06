In Pabna, four people were killed and a minor boy was injured as they were struck by thunderbolt in different parts of the district.The deceased were identified as Hashem, 37, son of Laba of Atgharia upazila; Jalil Ali Sardar, 50, son of Rawshan Ali of Sujanagar upazila; Shariful Isalm, 25, son of Yunus Ali of Chatmohar upazila; and Maniruzzaman Moni, 19, of Ataikula upazila.Of them, three were killed while returning home from croplands while another died while flying kite in the field.Besides, minor boy Hridoy, 7, was injured in a lightning strike and he was undergoing treatment at Atgharia Health Complex.In Habiganj, thunderbolt killed two people and injured two others in Bahubal upazila.The deceased are Akaid, a teenager, and Naros Uddin.In Mymensingh, Abdul Motaleb of Jangalbaria village in Fulbaria upazila died as lightning struck him while bathing in a pond.A minor boy, Robin of Rannagar village, also fell victim to thunderbolt while catching fish amid rain while Imran Hossain of Bidyanandapara Purbopara village died while flying kite.Four people died in Kahalu and Sariakandi upazilas of Bogura while reports of death in lightning strikes were received from Kushtia and Tangail.