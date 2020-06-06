George Floyd riot vandal Mexico US embassy
© Reuters / Edgard Garrido
Demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, outside of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City
People protesting over the death of George Floyd descended on the walled-off compound housing the US embassy in Mexico and proceeded to tag the streets and throw projectiles at the building.

Dozens gathered on the street on Friday outside the diplomatic building, which is located in Paseo de la Reforma, Mexico City.

Videos show the protesters throwing stones and other projectiles at the building, which was protected by metal walls, installed to shield it from unrest as demonstrations turned violent.


Masked citizens also physically hit the wall and tagged it with messages in support of the protest.


Some were photographed holding anarchist signs, chanting anarchist slogans and those in support of international struggle.


Streets and nearby vehicles and cars were also spray-painted with George's Floyd's face.


Some businesses near the embassy were vandalized, with one self-service store having its windows smashed.


Several hundred people gathered in Mexico City only the night before to hold a candlelight vigil over Floyd's death.


Demonstrations over the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last Monday have grown increasingly volatile in the US with many devolving into looting and even murder. Videos have emerged showing police in states like New York and Pennsylvania using what many have denounced as excessive force on peaceful protesters.