The Looming EU-Russian "New Detente"

The Skripal Saga

Allegations Of A Russian Spy Base In The French Alps

A Provocation In Prague

The COVID-19 Distraction

European Suspicions Of America

The CIA's "Trojan Horse" In The EU

Bracing For A British False Flag

once Nord Stream II is completed.The impending completion of the Nord Stream II pipeline between Russia and the EU's de-facto German leader is one of the most important geopolitical developments in the continent today, leading tosometime after the project is finished.of this considering his recently reinvigorated relations with President Putin as of late, but even in that scenario, his "deep state" (permanent military, intelligence, and diplomatic bureaucracies) might still try to foil his peacemaking plans.In any case, the "deep state" is still interested in retaining direct or indirect leverage over EU affairs so as to influence this process to the best of its ability.This relationship deserves to be analyzed a bit more in depth in order to obtain a deeper understanding of one of the most likely ways in which the American "deep state" might try to undermine EU-Russian relations irrespective of whether Trump is re-elected. The reader should be reminded of the Skripal saga from several years ago where Russia was unconvincingly accused by the West of orchestrating an elaborate conspiracy to poison one of its former spies. This incident cast a dark cloud over Russia's relations with the West and is widely regarded by those outside of the Mainstream Media as beingthrough the manufacturing of a high-profile incident that was impossible for him to ignore and not respond to.It's not a coincidence that this provocation occurred inside of the UK since the MI6 and the CIA work very closely together, andthat's since been officially debunked by the American government. Nevertheless, these allied "deep state" actors didn't stop trying to ruin relations between the West and Russia, hence whyFrance was targeted this time both because it's one of the continent's leaders but also due to its role in the Minsk peace process for civil war-torn Ukraine.with one another and the Russian leader even visited France last summer as a sign of just how close their two countries were becoming at the time prior to the scandal that was later invented a few months later.That one failed too, however, though once againThe most recent one took place in Prague after it wasfor their decision to tear down a Soviet-era World War II monument. The author analyzed that aspect of their joint information war against Russia in his piece at the time about how " The Czech Republic's Russian Assassin Scandal Reeks Of The Skripal Conspiracy ", which connected the strategic dots and explained how it represented the latest phase of a long-running pattern of provocations intended to ruin Moscow's relations with various European countries. Interestingly,for this to happen either, just like the UK wasn't when it came to the Skripals.so it could have served as a fitting location for yet another false flag infowar provocation against Russia along the lines of the Skripal incident. Alas, that weaponized accusation against Russia didn't pick up like the others did because the COVID-19 global pandemic distracted the global populace, butof trying to ruin Russia's relations with the West. In any case, what's important to dwell on at this moment iswhich is more important than ever nowadays considering what was mentioned at the beginning of this analysis about how the impending completion of Nord Stream II will likely lead to a rapprochement between Russia and the EU with or without the US' "approval" (irrespective of whether or not Trump wins re-election).Although the UK is no longer an official member of the EU, it still retains very close relations with the bloc, especially in terms of its "deep state" partnerships with MI6. The island nation's role in each of the previously mentioned fake news scandals about RussiaThe continent has become suspicious of American intentions towards it ever since Trump's election, which saw the President threaten a trade war against his country's trans-Atlantic "allies" and put immense pressure upon those in NATO to pay more for their own defense. This upset many of the Europeans and made them seriously consider the prospects of independently entering into a rapprochement with Russia so as to better "balance" between both Great Powers. Although some EU countries like Poland are against such a scenario, they might have a hard time offsetting it since they lack the power and influence to do so.so as to ensure that America can continue to divide and rule the continent, butalbeit in the form of concocting more fake news conspiracies against Russia such as the ones that were earlier described in this analysis. The Europeans might not trust the Americans as much nowadays as they used to, but they still trust the British and are eager to retain excellent relations with its "deep state" in order to reduce the practical impact of Brexit.given the respect and trust that this British intelligence agency still has on the continent. The UK also endeavors to retain and even expand its influence in Europe despite Brexit, hence why it's working hand-in-glove with the US in this manner by doing its bidding against Russia.Going forward, thealong the lines of the several high-profile ones that were discussed in this analysis. It might prospectively be the case that the CIA could take an even more behind-the-scenes approach during the next one in order tostirring up trouble instead. That clever ruse might make the next narrative more believable to the Europeans since they'd be less likely to suspect that it could just be yet another clumsy American plot that's doomed to fail. That possibly being the case, it's important for the European nations' "deep states" and the publics that they "officially" represent to prepare for this scenario and treat the MI6 with the utmost suspicion if it plays any role whatsoever in what might soon be to come.