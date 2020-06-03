Society's Child
Poll: More than half of Americans support sending military to aid police in dealing with George Floyd protests
Tue, 02 Jun 2020
The US has been gripped by a massive wave of protests for over a week, as hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to call for justice for the African American man, who was choked to death by a police officer during a detention process.
While it might seem that the nation, or the larger part of it at least, has rallied behind the cause, a large number of Americans admitted they would not object to the military being deployed to aid the police in dealing with the protest actions that have spiraled into riots and violent clashes with law enforcement in many cities.
A poll conducted between May 31 and June 1 by Morning Consult data intelligence company showed that as many as 58 percent of Americans approve of the idea. One third of the respondents "strongly support" it while only a total of 30 percent oppose, to some extent, deploying the troops. The survey relies on a "national sample of 1,624 registered voters" interviewed online.
At the same time, another poll conducted by the same company over roughly the same period reveals that 54 percent of people in the US support the protests and almost an equal number of them see police violence against the public as a bigger problem than violence against law enforcement officers. African Americans appear to be particularly concerned by police violence; 85 percent of this demographic supported this statement.
Hundreds of cities in all 50 US states witnessed rallies and demonstrations in solidarity with Floyd and other African Americans killed by police, as people demand justice for the victims.
The cop who killed Floyd has since been fired from the police, arrested, and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. That development, however, did not quell the protests. Many rallies were peaceful. Yet, in many cases tensions spilled over and the demonstrations turned into violent riots, attacks on police and looting.
President Donald Trump has already deployed troops to Washington DC after massive protests near the White House forced it to go on lockdown. He has also threatened to dispatch the military to other states as well.
From the way some questions are asked, one might deduce the direction they are pushing.
Say farewell to the empire, and hello to the Balkans ...
A quasi positive thought) Remember that we don't trust the BFM, and we likewise shouldn't their polls.
A question for each of ye:
Are you 'down'/'happy' with this? [Link]
("The video, filmed in Bethesda, Maryland, shows a black matriarch leading a large crowd of whites in swearing an oath of allegiance to the blacks. The whites have their hands in the air, expressing their submission to their black lords and masters. It is a ritual ceremony that one would see in a religious cult.")Got your knee pads ready?
R.C.
(Originally found at https://dailystormer.su/bizarre-video-emerges-of-whites-ritually-worshiping-black-people/)
RC
But you gotta admit that USA, Russia, China, UK, France and all the richest and biggest countries are the leaders when it comes to raping the worlds populations and the Earth.
Will it ever stop?
The odds of a wakeup are getting movie worthy.
RC
Thanks. Honestly needed that.
G'night. Maybe I'll wake up and it will have been only a nightmare.
Not.
RC
In my case Ive been having some really nice ones for the past month
I wake up and have a ready understanding of what my subconscious is saying to me. Free lessons while resting ... cool eh?
Anyway, I can see the clear intent to separate us (the population), and set us up against each other.
Blacks are different. Not only the color, look at the track and field results (and the academic record). They are not "worse" then whites, but neither they are better. And they are equally racist. We have more in common than we use to think ...
RC