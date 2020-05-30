© Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP



An angry mob outraged at the death of George Floyd stormed CNN's world headquarters Friday night in Atlanta, vandalizing the building's facade, breaking windows, and tossing a firecracker or smoke bomb at officers blocking the entrance.Video posted by CNN personalities and others showed demonstrators in a large, rowdy crowd jumping on police cars outside the CNN Center, which was defaced with graffiti, setting fires, and throwing rocks and bottles.Police reacted by deploying tear gas and making some arrests, as shown on video.The crowd was one of many that gathered at major cities across the nation to protest the death of Mr. Floyd, 46, who died Monday in Minneapolis after an officer kneeled on his neck during an arrest for using a phony $20 bill at a grocery store.A furious Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms condemned Mr. Floyd's "murder" as well as the violence, unloading on protesters who targeted the CNN Center.She added, "When you burn down this city, you're burning down our community."He also said that the agitators outnumbered police officers by about 4:1."You're actually not looking at Minneapolis. On your screen, you'll see it's Atlanta," Mr. Cuomo added.