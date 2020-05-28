Several people were reported missing on 26 May after at least 3 vehicles were swept away by flash floods in Sharjah Emirate.
The country's National Search and Rescue Centre (NSRC) later found 4 bodies in the of Wadi Al Helo area. Sharjah Police said 8 others survived, some with severe injuries.
In a separate incident on 27 May, a bus was swept away by flood water in a wadi in Dubai Emirate. Local media reported that 20 passengers were rescued by police.
The Ministry of Interior has warned the public against going near wadis (a valley or dry riverbed) during severe weather conditions.
