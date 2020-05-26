© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov

At least four people have been killed after a Russian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed and caught fire near the town of Anadyr in Russia's Far Eastern Chukotka region.The entire crew was killed in the incident, which occurred during a training flight, the military has confirmed. Local emergency services earlier reported at least four casualties.Developed in the Soviet Union in the mid-1960s, Mi-8 military transport and multipurpose helicopters are considered among the most reliable and heavily produced choppers in the world. The aircraft are still manufactured in Russia and are actively used in more than 50 countries.