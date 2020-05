© Getty Images

Investigators were trying to determine why the man, whose injuries didn't appear life-threatening, interrupted the service outside Oak Grove Baptist Church in Waxhaw, North Carolina, said Deputy Tony Underwood, a spokesman for the Union County Sheriff's Office.



Underwood said the man lives across the road from the church and, from a driveway about 200 yards (182 meters) from the outdoor service, had been shouting obscenities at congregation members on Sunday and on previous occasions. Investigators suspect the man was upset about the noise from the outdoor service, according to Underwood.

Church attendees in North Carolina on Sunday were shocked when a man wielding a knife disrupted their outdoor services.Police were called to the scene and a sheriff's deputy shot and wounded the man, The New York Post reported More from the Post:"We don't know exactly what the gentleman was upset about," Underwood told the outlet. "We think it's the noise, but we're not exactly sure."The suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina where he was treated for his injuries, which are reportedly not serious. The two deputies who struggled with the man also received minor injuries and were treated. Because an officer fired a gun, the Post reported, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.