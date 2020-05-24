Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea, guided the Fourth Enlarged Meeting of the Seventh WPK Central Military Commission.The meeting was attended by members of the WPK Central Military Commission, members of the Executive Committee of the Korean People's Army Committee of the WPK, commanders and commissars of the services and corps of the KPA, commanding officers of the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of People's Security, the Guard Headquarters and other military organs at all levels and deputy directors of major departments of the WPK Central Committee.It studied and discussed important military and organizational and political measures for further bolstering up the overall armed forces of the DPRK politically, ideologically and in military technique, so as to firmly defend the political stability and sovereignty of the country and reliably contain the persistent military threats, big or small, of the hostile forces, and dealt with an organizational matter.It reviewed and analysed a series of defects observed in the military and political activities of the overall armed forces of the DPRK including the KPA, and discussed the methodological issues for overcoming them and bringing about drastic improvement, the issue of examining and setting right the unreasonable machinery and organizational defects in the formation of the armed forces and the core issues for further increasing the capabilities of militarily deterring the threatening foreign forces by rapidly increasing the self-reliant defence capabilities and organizing new units.It stressed once again the sectoral tasks for thoroughly carrying out the revolutionary military line and policies of the Party.Crucial measures were also taken to decisively improve the firepower strike ability of the KPA artillery.The meeting elected a vice-chairman of the WPK Central Military Commission and recalled or by-elected some of its members.Ri Pyong Chol was elected as vice-chairman of the WPK Central Military Commission.Also tabled at the meeting was the organizational matter of dismissing or transferring or newly appointing commanding officers in major posts of military institutions.The WPK Central Military Commission decided to promote the military ranks of major commanding officers of the KPA in high recognition of their devotion and efforts for glorifying this year that marks the significant 75th anniversary of the glorious WPK as the first year of great victory in the frontal offensive to achieve a breakthrough.Chairman Kim Jong Un put main emphasis on thoroughly ensuring the Party's monolithic leadership over the KPA by consolidating Party organizations and political institutions at all levels within the KPA and enhancing their functions and roles, and on improving Party guidance to conduct military, political, logistic, security and all other affairs in line with the ideology and intention of the Party in every way. He specified key issues to be constantly maintained in the military and political activities of the armed forces of the DPRK, and tasks and ways to this end as well.He signed seven orders including the orders on new military measures discussed and decided by the Party Central Military Commission, the order on draft reorganization of structure for improving the responsibility and roles of major military educational institutions, the order on reorganizing the military commanding system to meet the mission and duty of security institutions, and the order on promoting the military ranks of commanding officers.