Earth Changes
Cosmic rays increases hail size and duration - Lightning inception by large ice particles, GSM much?
Oppenheimer Ranch Project
YouTube
Sun, 24 May 2020 12:04 UTC
YouTube
Sun, 24 May 2020 12:04 UTC
egg-sized hail.
3″+ hail reported with Thursday night storms.
Baseball-sized hail, tornadoes hit plains.
8-year-old finds hail larger than a softball in Burkburnett.
Circumference Calculator.
Prediction of lightning inception by large ice particles and extensive air showers.
3″+ hail reported with Thursday night storms.
Baseball-sized hail, tornadoes hit plains.
8-year-old finds hail larger than a softball in Burkburnett.
Circumference Calculator.
Prediction of lightning inception by large ice particles and extensive air showers.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Cosmic rays increases hail size and duration - Lightning inception by large ice particles, GSM much?
- Ukrainian MP found dead with gunshot wound to the head
- 8-year-old finds hailstone with a circumference of 14.5 inches in Burkburnett, Texas
- Tucker Carlson exposes US government involvement in Saudi 9/11 coverup
- The CIA's murderous practices, disinformation campaigns, and interference in other countries still shape the world order and US politics
- Danish PM 'falsely claimed health agencies backed lockdown'
- The politicians were wrong—predictions on coronavirus deaths were wild exaggerations
- On Facebook, history can violate community standards
- Did the lockdown save lives?
- Millions of cicadas are expected to emerge in US after 17 years underground
- Harvard molecular geneticist vindicates Behe's principle argument in 'Darwin Devolves'
- The economic "reopening" is a fake out
- Israel - an enemy of America
- Did Boris Johnson abuse public money in the pursuit of sex? It doesn't matter, as his kind always get away with it
- Deadlier than Covid? Medics sound alarm as lockdown suicides SOAR in US - and health officials knew it would happen
- Upcoming 'Apple Watch for kids' is a bad sign of creeping tech addiction
- Doctor says 'time to end shelter-in-place order' as Bay Area sees more suicides than COVID-19 deaths
- Pakistani airliner carrying 99 crashes in Karachi, many feared dead - Updates
- US is stuck in Cold War thinking; Plan to spend Russia & China 'into oblivion' in arms race will bankrupt only America
- CDC in 2018: '80,000 people died of flu last winter in U.S., highest death toll in 40 years'
- Ukrainian MP found dead with gunshot wound to the head
- Tucker Carlson exposes US government involvement in Saudi 9/11 coverup
- The CIA's murderous practices, disinformation campaigns, and interference in other countries still shape the world order and US politics
- Danish PM 'falsely claimed health agencies backed lockdown'
- The economic "reopening" is a fake out
- Israel - an enemy of America
- Did Boris Johnson abuse public money in the pursuit of sex? It doesn't matter, as his kind always get away with it
- US is stuck in Cold War thinking; Plan to spend Russia & China 'into oblivion' in arms race will bankrupt only America
- London lawyer threatens to call Sergei and Yulia Skripal to testify in open court for first time
- 20 years after Israel's unconditional withdrawal from Lebanon what has been achieved? - Parts One, Two and Three
- Fauci backpeddles, says staying closed too long could cause 'irreparable damage'
- Syria accuses US of destroying 200 hectares of wheat crops
- Moscow: US violated Open Skies Treaty, not Russia
- The rapid and escalating events in Libya and the Turkish media's snow job
- FBI Director Wray orders internal review of Flynn investigation
- Pressure point: US 'considered return to nuclear testing' breaking a 28-year hiatus
- A look at Bill Gates' funding partnership with Moderna - America's tangled vaccine web
- Haftar's army spokesman accuses Turkey of sending arms & militants to Libya in violation of UN embargo
- World Bank using COVID-19 to further push for debt slavery in Africa
- Venezuelan envoy to UN: US has threatened MILITARY FORCE against Iranian tankers bound for Caracas
- The politicians were wrong—predictions on coronavirus deaths were wild exaggerations
- On Facebook, history can violate community standards
- Did the lockdown save lives?
- Deadlier than Covid? Medics sound alarm as lockdown suicides SOAR in US - and health officials knew it would happen
- Upcoming 'Apple Watch for kids' is a bad sign of creeping tech addiction
- Doctor says 'time to end shelter-in-place order' as Bay Area sees more suicides than COVID-19 deaths
- Pakistani airliner carrying 99 crashes in Karachi, many feared dead - Updates
- Biased mainstream media again misuses science to paint sensible Sweden as reckless gamblers - here is why they are wrong
- Children in care must be immunized, even against parents' wishes, UK court rules
- Best of the Web: Top 10 reasons to abandon 'Team Corona-Phobia'
- Aviron Pictures founder William Sadleir arrested in $1.7M COVID-19 PPP scam
- Florida's nursing home strategy spared it widespread deaths suffered in New York, New Jersey
- Reuters/Ipsos poll: A quarter of Americans refuse a coronavirus vaccine; less than two-thirds somewhat interested
- 20-year-old who battered retired army vet was moved to nursing home because he had COVID-19, says father
- 95% of deaths with coronavirus in England's hospitals had underlying health conditions
- California doctors say they've seen more deaths from suicide than coronavirus since lockdowns
- Flashback: When viruses escape the lab
- Suspect arrested after video surfaces showing violent beating of elderly nursing home patient
- Dave Portnoy unloads on Fauci in blistering rant on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'
- Ten reasons why immunity passports are a bad idea
- Best of the Web: Did psychopath Rockefeller create the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918?
- Italians' extraordinary genetic diversity dates back 19,000 years
- White settlers buried the truth about the Midwest's mysterious mound cities
- Australian Aboriginal people were baking bread and farming grain 30,000 years ago
- Supercomputer simulations reveal possible cause of Neanderthal extinction
- Connection with Native Americans identified near Lake Baikal in Siberia using prehistoric genomes
- 300,000-year-old nearly complete elephant skeleton found in Germany
- Tomb of jewelry-clad Iron Age 'princess' unearthed in France
- 2,000-year-old underground rooms found by Jerusalem's Western Wall
- Double helix of masonry revealed as the secret of Italian renaissance domes
- Global cooling 4,200-years ago spurred rice's evolution
- The Head of the Hydra: Rise of Robert Kadlec
- King Arthur: A legend felled by archaeology and DNA
- Remembering Mount St. Helens eruption: 40 years later
- Feast of gazelle, pig and snails sheds light on Hellenist life in ancient Galilee
- A perfect storm: How early Christian farming in the Negev collapsed
- Petroglyphs and cave painting in Iran suggests prehistorical Iranians migrated to Americas
- Dozens of archeological sites discovered by volunteers from home during lockdown
- Mystery of 60 peculiar lead cubes with 'Sanskrit inscriptions' pulled from British river
- How Thomas Huxley's X-Club created 'Nature Magazine' and sabotaged science for 150 years
- Harvard molecular geneticist vindicates Behe's principle argument in 'Darwin Devolves'
- Mystery of the moving moss balls
- Pluto's strange atmosphere appears to have collapsed
- Earth's magnetic field is weakening for unexplained reason says ESA
- T cells found in coronavirus patients 'bode well' for long-term immunity
- SETI reports two newly discovered meteor showers
- SOTT Focus: The Science is Conclusive: Masks and Respirators do NOT Prevent Transmission of Viruses
- Active object in Jupiter's orbit is first of its kind seen by astronomers
- Bumblebees bite plants to make them flower early
- An Italian philosophy journal takes a small step towards Intelligent Design
- Bionic eye with sharper vision than real eye could be ready in just five years, experts say
- Want one? Russia's newest radar, with ability to track 1K+ fast-moving and hypersonic weapons, is up for sale
- Hawaii just got two new 'largest volcanoes'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Directed Panspermia, Intelligent Design and the Role of Psi
- Astronomers have just detected a new kind of asteroid orbiting Jupiter
- Cosmic rays may have left indelible imprint on early life
- ESA's SWARM investigates weakening of Earth's magnetic field, possible split up of South Atlantic Anomaly
- Very Large Telescope sees signs of planet's birth around young star AB Aurigae
- Darwinian wishful thinking: Mutations decrease fitness in more ways than one and are the cause of collateral damage
- The Tunguska explosion could have been caused by an asteroid that still orbits the Sun says new study
- Cosmic rays increases hail size and duration - Lightning inception by large ice particles, GSM much?
- 8-year-old finds hailstone with a circumference of 14.5 inches in Burkburnett, Texas
- Millions of cicadas are expected to emerge in US after 17 years underground
- Sakurajima volcano erupts again in Japan
- Late May snowfall of 13 inches hits mountains near Sochi, Russia
- Late May snowfall in mountains of Wyoming
- Signs and Portents: Oregon family surprised by birth of two-faced kitten
- Significant snowfall overnight at Okanagan Connector, British Columbia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Food price gouging, global hunger riots and real estate collapse
- North America has set 233 new all-time monthly low temperature records in May (so far) vs just the 18 record highs
- At least 8 dead after more floods in Kasese, Uganda
- 6.1 earthquake hits off west coast of Mexico
- Major hail storm pounds San Angelo, Texas
- Study finds microplastics in Florida birds of prey for 1st time
- Rare May snow hits Pakistan's Ayubia for the first time in 100 years
- Subsidizing the slaughter: Big wind kills another Bald Eagle, gets more federal subsidies
- Gray whale washes ashore on Bainbridge Island, sixth in Washington waters this year
- Central America - Heavy rain triggers floods in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador
- Rare tornado in Indonesia kills 2
- At least 22 dead as Cyclone Amphan batters India and Bangladesh
- Bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Spokane, Washington state
- Asteroid NY65 - Another close call to occur in June
- Spectacular green fireball blazes over western Siberia
- 'Like a bomb!' Loud boom causes homes to shake in East Yorkshire, England
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over parts of southeast US
- Meteor fireball seen streaking across the sky in Natchez, Mississippi
- Stargazer captures intriguing meteor fireball explosion over Oregon
- Woman spots 'ball of fire' streaking across sky over her garden in Liverpool, UK
- Video captures exploding meteor fireball over Washington state
- Truly spectacular meteor fireball breaks apart over northern Spain and Portugal
- Meteor fireball caught on camera above Spain's Costa del Sol
- Asteroid sneaks past satellites in one of the closest flybys on record
- Early morning loud boom wakes residents in Hereford, UK
- Meteor fireball streaks over Florida's Panhandle
- Dashcam captures meteor fireball over Metro Vancouver in broad daylight
- Falling meteor fireball creates bright flash over Arizona
- Meteor fireball spotted across several Washington State counties
- Burning object recorded in New Zealand sky likely a meteor
- Bright meteor fireball turns night into day sky over eastern Caribbean Islands
- Huge meteor fireball observed over Brazil
- CDC in 2018: '80,000 people died of flu last winter in U.S., highest death toll in 40 years'
- Flashback Best of the Web: US flu season arrives earliest in 15 years, driven by unexpected virus
- South Korean study shows no evidence recovered COVID-19 patients can infect others
- Inflammatory syndrome affecting children: Kawasaki disease, COVID-19... or something else?
- CDC now says coronavirus 'does not spread easily' via contaminated surfaces
- China: New drug in development stops Covid-19 without vaccine
- Best of the Web: Ioannidis releases new medical analysis of 12 global coronavirus studies finding 9 of 12 show COVID-19 fatality rates similar to seasonal flu
- Best of the Web: As Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine takes the lead, its Chief Medical Officer's recent promotion of 'gene-editing vaccines' comes to light
- Best of the Web: Growing evidence for vitamin D deficiency affecting Covid-19 severity
- Association of American Physicians and Surgeons: Hydroxychloroquine has about 90 percent chance of helping COVID-19 patients
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Menace of the Authoritarian Follower
- SOTT Focus: The Rocky and Potentially Costly Road to a SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine
- Intermittent fasting from dawn to sunset for 30 consecutive days is associated with anticancer proteomic signature
- Pharmacy Board loosens restrictions on Hydroxychloroquine prescriptions, reversing course
- Will Coronavirus burn itself out 'naturally' before a vaccine is ready? Former WHO oncologist thinks so
- Best of the Web: The Dengvaxia Disaster Was Twenty Years in the Making—What Will Happen With a Rushed COVID-19 Vaccine?
- Fear, isolation, depression: The mental health consequences of the pandemic lockdown
- New inflammatory disease targeting children being linked to COVID-19
- Vitamin B3 has therapeutic effect in progressive muscle disease
- Vitamin D determines severity in COVID-19: Researchers urge government to change advice
- SOTT Focus: Reclaiming Your Inner Fascist
- A new study may explain why some psychopaths are 'successful'
- Neurological basis for lack of empathy in psychopaths
- John Rao: Pandemic reaction is a 'horrifying illustration' of the 'diabolical disorientation' accompanying ravages of modernity
- SOTT Focus: Ethics and Fundamental Values in Times of Corona
- Notions of freedom
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Sufism: An Introduction To Its Meaning And Purpose
- Defining emotions: The importance of addressing our feelings with clarity
- Stoicism in times of pandemic: Some guidance from Marcus Aurelius
- New study finds sexist beliefs are associated with narcissism, psychopathy, and Machiavellianism
- 'Successful' psychopaths learn crucial skills that let them walk among us
- Thinking about your thinking: 7 ways to improve critical thinking skills
- Experimenting with Homeschooling offers an opportunity to cultivate the virtues of independence & original thinking
- Time management: 6 techniques from the Stoic philosopher Seneca
- Anger is temporary madness: A Stoic guide to anger management
- How to turn yourself into a Super-Learner
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Why We Need Leisure, or What To Do When You Have Nothing To Do
- Coronavirus hysteria is giving people vivid dreams - here's why
- Origins of language pathway in brain date back 25 million years
- Charles Eisenstein: The Coronation
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Daylight UFO sighting caught on video in Siberia
- An alien invasion next?
- 'Ezekiel's Wheel' UFO 'bigger than Earth' spotted by viewers of NASA observation mission - UPDATE: It's just a reflection of Venus
- NASA officials 'baffled' after cameras catch UFO pacing ISS for over 20 minutes
- California couple missing for 8 days found alive, police call it 'a miracle'
- Best of the Web: Cosmic phenomenon? Strange waves pulse through cloud in skies over northwestern Syria
- Third Navy crew saw 2004 Nimitz UFO 'forming in front if them' - but were 'ordered to stay quiet'
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- Biden: 'If you don't let me sniff your hair, you ain't a woman'
- Mayor De Blasio lays naval minefield to deter NYC swimmers
- SOTT Focus: Are You a 'Plague Virus' Authoritarian Nut? Take The Test
- MasterClass replaces all instructors with Greta Thunberg
- Government orders lockdown of all fast-food restaurants to flatten the curve of heart disease
- Every Covid-19 Briefing. Ever.
- Real Elon Musk escapes on rocket to Mars as California police attempt to arrest holographic decoy
- Michigan gov deploys fleet of probe droids to catch people violating lockdown
- The truth about COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done
- Arrested for prescribing fresh air, sunshine
- Chinese government lays off entire propaganda department: American media doing much better job for them
- New York mayor reveals special red armbands for police enforcing lockdown
- CNN moves headquarters to underground bunker after Trump touts benefits of sunlight
- Trump says drink lots of water, lamestream media reports he told everyone to drown themselves
- Best of the Web: Latest CDC computer model predicts between 0 and 12.6 billion new COVID-19 deaths by summer
- Covid-19 only killing men and women? What about the other 57 genders?
- Trump declares lockdown to be lifted for everyone except Hollyweird celebrities
- New York mayor unveils new social distancing program - snitches get rewards
- Getting too comfy: Maryland police warn residents to wear pants to check mailbox
- Liberal treated with Hydroxychloroquine hopes to still die of COVID-19 to prove Trump's an idiot
Quote of the Day
Willing is not enough; we must do. Knowing is not enough; we must apply.
- Bruce Lee
Recent Comments
The surgeons weren't carrying smallpox. There were carrying cowpox: "The terms vaccine and vaccination are derived from Variolae vaccinae...
Upcoming eclipses trigger Pakistan plane crash [Link] #astrology
They get loud as hell here.
I moved to Asheville in 2018. The cicadas were in full swing. That year and the next.
For me, the purpose in all of this is to lay out a new american economy based on surveillance and fear. They are repurposing obama's hope and...
Comment: 8-year-old finds hailstone with a circumference of 14.5 inches in Burkburnett, Texas
Major hail storm pounds San Angelo, Texas